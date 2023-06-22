A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stole his neighbor’s truck and shotgun, then parked the vehicle around the corner from his home, according to a police report.

At about 7:13 a.m., a man called police to report his truck was stolen overnight from the 1100 block of Egan Street. He said he parked the truck on the street and it contained his driver’s license, bank cards and shotgun.

