A 24-year-old man was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly stole his neighbor’s truck and shotgun, then parked the vehicle around the corner from his home, according to a police report.
At about 7:13 a.m., a man called police to report his truck was stolen overnight from the 1100 block of Egan Street. He said he parked the truck on the street and it contained his driver’s license, bank cards and shotgun.
As an officer was en route, they saw the missing truck parked in the 700 block of Amarillo Street, about a block over from the owner’s home. Its doors were unlocked. The officer called out for detectives to come to the scene.
Speaking to the owner further, police learned the owner last saw the truck parked outside his residence around 3 a.m. The owner also said it appeared as though someone rifled through his wife’s car, which was parked in the driveway unlocked. He said she had a spare key to his truck in her vehicle.
The report states police know of a home in the 1000 block of Panhandle, which is around the corner from where the truck was found, whose residents have a history of criminal activity. They planned to make contact with the residents to see if any of them were involved in the theft.
When officers went to the home, a man exited who they knew had active warrants out for his arrest. The man went back into the house. The officers attempted to contact him and after a short time, he came out again.
They took him into custody on the outstanding warrants and asked him about the vehicle. The man allegedly admitted he had the keys to the truck in his attic. He also allegedly said he remembered seeing the owner’s wallet and shotgun in his home.
Detectives applied for a search warrant, which a local judge granted. They searched the home for the wallet, shotgun and keys. But they were only able to find the owner’s wallet with his cards still inside.
The man was served with two warrants for burglary of vehicles from this year and two warrants from last fall for failure to appear in a case involving theft of a firearm. Court records indicate he was indicted on two charges of theft of a firearm, a state jail felony, in December and allegedly failed to appear in court on May 11.
Police are still investigating the incident. The 24-year-old could face charges of burglary of vehicles, theft of a firearm and theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 402 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.