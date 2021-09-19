A 35-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after he allegedly spat at a store owner who wasn’t interested in buying his watch, according to a police report.
At about 4:57 p.m., officers arrived at the secondhand sports equipment and electronics store in the 200 block of East McKinney Street and spoke to the owner, who told them the man spat at him and walked out of the store. The man originally came in wanting to sell his watch, the owner said, but then became upset when informed the store wasn’t interested. The report states a witness confirmed the owner’s account.
Though he was uninjured, the owner wanted to press charges for assault.
Officers located the man, who said he was told to leave when he tried to sell his watch. He allegedly admitted to cursing at the owner but denied spitting on him. While speaking with police, the report states, he gave them a first and last name they later learned was incorrect. He was arrested on charges of assault by contact and failure to identify.
Other reports
Fort Worth Drive at West Collins Street — A 59-year-old bicyclist was hit by a car Saturday night while crossing Fort Worth Drive, suffering head injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, according to a police report.
The report states that a preliminary investigation into the crash, which happened at about 10:42 p.m., showed a car was traveling south on Fort Worth Drive when it hit the bicyclist, who was crossing the street. Officers do not believe intoxication was a factor for the motorist but do believe the cyclist was intoxicated. An investigation is ongoing.
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 45-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night after she allegedly refused to leave a convenience store, telling officers she was at home despite being in the parking lot of the business, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the store at about 9:35 p.m., with store employees wanting the woman trespassed because she was drinking and bothering customers, the report states. She had been asked several times to leave but had not left, they told police, and officers observed her stumbling as she attempted to leave the property.
The woman allegedly fell onto concrete and into bushes, though she declined medical treatment. The report states she told officers she was going to go home, although she could not keep her balance as she tried to stand up.
When asked how much she had to drink, the woman replied “nothing,” later telling them it was OK to be drinking in her home. She repeatedly told them they were at her home, despite still being in the parking lot. She was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 438 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 22 people into the Denton County Jail.