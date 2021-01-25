A 20-year-old man who allegedly slapped a woman’s buttocks Sunday was arrested and charged with assault by contact and criminal trespass, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was originally dispatched to an unconscious person call around 12:51 a.m. Sunday at Roy’s Wash and Dry on North Wood Street. A 911 dispatcher earlier had spoken with a caller who said a man slapped his girlfriend on the buttocks and then ran from the location.
The report says the man later returned and, when asked why he slapped the caller’s girlfriend, allegedly said an obscenity and started growling. The caller told police he then punched the man. The woman told officers she wanted to press charges in the assault.
Police found the man locked inside a restroom at the business, which he’d been previously criminally trespassed from. He allegedly refused to give his name.
According to the report, the man had blood on his face and hands, appeared intoxicated and was swaying. He allegedly threatened to kill officers and resisted being detained and handcuffed.
He was arrested and charged with assault by contact and criminal trespass.
Other reports
1600 and 5300 block of East McKinney Street — Two vehicles were reported stolen in similar matters Sunday, according to police reports.
Two callers Sunday morning told police their vehicles had been stolen from their apartment complex parking lots the night before. One caller reported their black 2000 Chevrolet Tahoe stolen, and the second caller said his red 2010 Mazda 3 was stolen. Both told police their vehicles were paid off, ruling out repossession.
According to the reports, both callers still had the keys to their vehicles. The second caller reported he believes he left his car unlocked.
Both vehicles were entered as stolen, and the thefts are being investigated.
1100 block of East University Drive — A man staying at the Holiday Lodge reported Sunday someone broke into his locked room and took his two cellphones, according to a police report.
The man reported the incident around 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The report says he was asleep from 9-11:30 p.m. Saturday and woke up to find his phones gone.
2500 block of Stockbridge Road — A 911 caller told police Sunday an acquaintance of his hadn’t returned his vehicle after he let her take it on an unspecified day, according to a police report.
The report says the caller had been arrested previously while he was with the acquaintance. According to the report, he let her take his vehicle at the time but didn’t give her permission to keep it.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 335 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.