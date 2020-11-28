A 43-year-old man was arrested Friday evening after allegedly drinking an alcoholic beverage and screaming obscenities while alone at a pavilion, cursing at officers when they arrived and covering his face to avoid officer “facial recognition,” according to a police report.
A person called police at about 5:03 p.m. to report the man was at a pavilion in the 300 block of Fort Worth Drive, alone but screaming obscenities. Officers arrived and observed him aggressively pacing and shouting. When he was approached by officers, he ripped off a piece of a brown paper sack sitting on a table and covered his face with it to avoid officer “facial recognition,” the report states.
Officers observed the man had an open alcoholic beverage and told him he couldn’t have one at the location, after which he used an obscenity to tell police to do their job and write him a ticket, according to the report. He allegedly refused to pour out the beverage when they asked him to, instead leaving and sitting on a curb near the intersection of Fort Worth Drive and South Carroll Boulevard.
Police arrested the man on a charge of disorderly conduct, using abusive language in a public place. When they searched him, they found a cigarette pack with a partially smoked marijuana blunt inside, the report states, and he was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Other reports
1500 block of South Loop 288 — A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday morning on two separate theft charges after he allegedly stole $94.60 worth of items from a store and police found a city employee’s laptop in his backpack, according to a police report.
A store employee called police to report the man had concealed several items and left the store after giving a loss prevention officer a flashlight, just one of the items he had stolen, the report states. An officer saw a man matching the description in the 1900 block of South Loop 288 and he allegedly admitted to stealing items — including a hybrid watch, a speaker, another flashlight and a stun gun — taking them out of his bag and putting them on the ground.
The man was arrested on a charge of theft under $100 and was transported to jail. When officers searched him, they found a laptop in his backpack he said he purchased the same day. Officers determined the laptop belonged to a Denton city employee whose vehicle had been burglarized overnight. It was valued at $1,785, and the man was additionally charged with property theft between $750 and $2,500.
3900 block of North Elm Street — A woman’s mother called police at about 1:41 a.m. Friday to report her daughter was in an argument with her boyfriend, whose aunt was getting in her face and accusing her of slapping him, according to a police report.
Police arrived and spoke to the woman’s boyfriend, who said they got in a verbal argument and that she hit him in the head twice, after which he called his aunt, who showed up and also began arguing with her. The woman left after the argument and was not on scene when police arrived, the report states. The report states her boyfriend felt pain when he was hit, but did not specify if he wanted to press charges.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 343 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 21 people into the Denton County Jail.