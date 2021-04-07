A 35-year-old man allegedly told police he would fight for his freedom after they told him he was under arrest Tuesday, according to a police report.
A 911 caller who reported his vehicle missing Monday spotted his car Tuesday afternoon in a parking lot in the 1700 block of Bernard Street. He called 911 and gave dispatchers a description of a potential suspect.
Officers confirmed the vehicle was reported stolen. The man standing next to the car told officers he bought the car the previous day from another man and admitted he was driving the car. The report says police determined he was driving the car by checking local security footage.
Police told him he was under arrest because they believed he was driving another person’s vehicle without permission. He allegedly told officers he would fight for his freedom and said he wasn’t going back to jail.
The report says police tried unsuccessfully to de-escalate the situation multiple times and called a supervisor out to the scene. When the supervisor arrived, the suspect allegedly took off running toward Fort Worth Drive and led officers on a foot chase.
They stopped him under the Interstate 35E overpass on Fort Worth Drive. He was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle as well as evading arrest or detention.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — Police are investigating a report from a woman who claims her adult daughter locked her inside a house and took away her phone to keep her from dialing 911, according to a police report.
The 77-year-old woman told police her 32-year-old daughter locked her inside the house Tuesday for at least 10 minutes. According to the report, the younger woman also took her mother’s car keys and phone to keep her from calling 911.
The caller also reported she believes her daughter has been stealing checks from her because she’s missing some personal checks.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
1500 block of Mingo Road — Someone stole a riding lawn mower and utility trailer from a property, according to a police report.
A caller reported Tuesday that someone kicked in the door to a shed sometime between noon Monday and 8:15 a.m. Tuesday. He said someone took his $800 utility trailer and $4,299 riding mower.
The report didn’t specify if the property was residential. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 428 service and officer-initiated calls and made one arrest.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 34 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.