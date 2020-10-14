The Denton Police Department arrested a 59-year-old man Tuesday who allegedly recorded someone in a truck stop restroom from underneath a stall partition, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to the TA Truck Service in the 6400 block of North Interstate 35 in reference to suspicious activity around 7:48 a.m. The caller told officers he was in a restroom stall and that someone else — a person who police identified as Terry Lee Grant — was in the stall next to him.
The report says he saw the person’s phone underneath the partition separating the stalls. Police spoke with another man at the scene who said he heard a camera shutter sound as if someone had just taken a photo.
Grant allegedly told officers he was checking the panoramic feature on his phone’s camera and that the caller saw him panning his phone to use the feature, according to the report. He then opened his phone and moved his arm from left to right, demonstrating how he was using it.
The report says Grant showed them the recent pictures on his phone and he allegedly deleted some while officers left him momentarily. When questioned about it, he told officers he admitted to deleting some photos that weren’t any good, “but it wasn’t any of that.”
Police arrested him based on the victim’s and witness’s accounts and because it “was not reasonable for a person to use the panoramic feature on a phone in a restroom,” according to a report. He was charged with invasive visual recording, a state felony.
Officers also located personal lubricant on his person, according to the report.
Other reports
3400 block of Joyce Lane — A man told police Tuesday morning he was approaching an arguing couple who then left and pointed a gun at him as they drove by, according to a police report.
He told police he heard a man and woman arguing. The report says he approached them, but they then left and got into a vehicle. As the sedan drove past the caller, the man pointed a small handgun at him, according to the report.
Officers searched the area but couldn’t locate the couple, according to the report. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A 22-year-old woman accused of harassing her ex-boyfriend turned herself in to the Police Department on Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
A man reported on Oct. 7 that his ex-girlfriend was harassing him and had called him at least 40 times that day. The report says he told her not to call him and that a detective working the family violence incident told her to stop communicating with him or else she could face harassment charges.
According to the report, she continued to call him and she was notified she had a warrant issued for her arrest. She was arrested upon turning herself in and was charged with harassment.
West Eagle Drive and Avenue A — A 36-year-old man allegedly driving a vehicle without headlights was arrested early Tuesday morning after police discovered he had outstanding warrants out of the Carrollton Police Department, according to a police report.
An officer initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was traveling without headlights on. The report says the driver handed officers a letter when asked for his driver’s license and insurance, insisting all his information was in the letter.
According to the report, the officer repeatedly asked the driver for his date of birth so they could identify him, but the driver allegedly evaded doing so. Police eventually determined who he was by matching his face to a photo on a driver’s license that Denton dispatchers had on file.
He was arrested after officers learned he had outstanding warrants. He was also charged with failure to identify as a fugitive from justice.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 398 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Tuesday through Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.