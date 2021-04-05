A 32-year-old man is accused of punching another man in the Fry Street bar area early Sunday, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department officers were patrolling the 100 block of Avenue A around 1:20 a.m. when they saw a man punch another man in the face. The report says the victim fell to the ground and officers ran toward the altercation.
The suspect allegedly ran away when he saw police approaching, but officers caught up with him quickly and placed him in handcuffs.
The victim said he didn’t know the suspect and that the altercation was unprovoked. Police saw he had a red mark on his cheek and saw the screen of his Apple Watch was cracked. The suspect didn’t give a reason for punching the victim.
He was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury. The report says he was being verbally aggressive and threatened officers but he wasn’t charged in relation to the threats. He was taken to the Denton City Jail.
Other reports
2700 block of West University Drive — A woman and her kids weren’t seriously injured after a silver SUV backed into them at a parking lot Sunday morning, according to a police report.
Officers took a report over the phone about a hit-and-run. The caller said she was walking out of Walmart around 10:56 a.m., pushing her two kids in a shopping cart, when an SUV that was stopped in the middle of the parking lot began backing up toward them.
According to the report, the silver SUV backed up slowly and hit the shopping cart. The caller said she screamed but the vehicle continued to back up, hitting her leg as well. She reported feeling pain when the SUV hit her leg and said one child had a cut on her lip.
The driver then took off. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
1700 block of Teasley Lane — Police arrested a 27-year-old man who allegedly threw an ashtray at his girlfriend and punched her Sunday afternoon, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance around 2:27 p.m. after a caller reported hearing a man and woman yelling. He told dispatchers he heard a woman yell, “You put your hands on me.”
Police learned the two have been in a relationship for several years. They saw redness on the right side of her face and on her arm above her elbow where she said he punched and threw something at her. The suspect allegedly denied everything.
He was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member. He also had outstanding warrants for traffic-related incidents.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 301 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.