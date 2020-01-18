A 911 caller told police that a man assaulted a security guard in the 1500 block of East McKinney Street on Friday, then appeared to be faking an injury, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched in reference to an assault call. When they arrived, they spoke with a 19-year-old man who was hunched over, grabbing his midsection and yelling.
Police asked him if he needed help, but he continued to yell and refuse medical attention, Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said.
The security guard told police the man refused to leave the property after being asked to do so several times. The security guard told the man he would call the police and while he was walking away, the man shoved the guard, and then punched his forehead and the right side of his chest, according to the police report.
The report says the guard grabbed the suspect’s backpack when he recovered and attempted to get him off the property, and the suspect punched the guard twice again.
Beckwith said the guard didn’t want to press charges, but instead wanted to issue the suspect a notice of criminal trespass.
The report didn’t say why the security guard originally wanted him to leave the property.
Driver hits SUV, arrested for driving while intoxicated
A 62-year-old woman who had difficulty with field sobriety tests was arrested Friday morning after a caller said she hit her SUV in the Golden Triangle Mall parking lot.
The caller told police her SUV was struck by a red Chevy sedan while she was trying to park. She said the other driver appeared to be intoxicated when they made contact.
Police spoke with the suspect. The report shows her eyes were red and glassy, her speech was slurred and her response and movements were slow. When asked what she had to drink, the woman said she didn’t drink any alcohol. Beckwith said police smelled a faint odor of alcohol from her.
She was asked to recite the alphabet from “G” to “T” and to count backwards from 68 to 42, but couldn’t do either, according to the report. When officers asked her to step out of her vehicle, she fell back inside after losing her balance.
Police said she had difficulty with a field sobriety test and that her balance was unsteady. The report says the woman told police to just take her to jail.
She was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
Other reports200 block of East McKinney Street — A 40-year-old man with 11 prior convictions for public intoxication in the past two years was arrested Friday after a caller told police someone had passed out behind a business, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched in reference to an unconscious person Friday afternoon after a witness saw the man walk behind a business and pass out. He was carrying a 40-ounce beverage can.
When police arrived, they observed signs of intoxication such as trouble standing and a strong odor of alcohol. Officers noticed he was carrying a partially ripped bag and inside were two 42-ounce cans of beer. One was about half empty.
Beckwith said the man refused medical attention and consented to a field sobriety test. Officers believed he was a danger to himself and others and arrested him on a public intoxication charge.
100 block of North Bonnie Brae Street — An unknown suspect made off with cigars and about $760 worth of lottery tickets from a Chevron on Friday, according to a police report.
Police said the suspect approached the counter at the gas station, produced a handgun and asked for money, lottery tickets and cigars. The suspect didn’t get any money, but did get about 53 lottery tickets and some cigars.
Beckwith said police are still investigating and want to get hold of security footage.
700 block of West Congress Street — Police and Calhoun Middle School staff are investigating an assault that occurred between two students Friday after lunch, according to a police report.
The report shows a mother contacted the school to report her son had been assaulted by another student after lunch that day. She noticed redness on her son’s face after the assault. Police said the student didn’t seek medical treatment immediately and that his injury wasn’t severe.
