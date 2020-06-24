A 34-year-old man who allegedly pointed a pistol at two people Tuesday evening told police he may have overreacted during an argument with them for not wearing face masks inside a restaurant due to COVID-19, according to a police report.
Officer responded to a person with a gun call around 5:27 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block of West University Drive. A caller told police they saw a man arguing with an older man and woman and waving a firearm in the air as they drove away.
Police detained the suspect in handcuffs. The caller, who witnessed the incident, told police they saw the argument and then saw the younger man walk to his vehicle, pull out a pistol and point it at the pair who were leaving in their vehicle.
The report says another witness heard the argument and saw the woman strike the man twice. The suspect also said the woman punched him twice in the face and he admitted he called her an expletive.
According to the report, he first said he pulled out a rifle bag but the gun wasn’t loaded, then said he took a pistol out of its case but didn’t point it at anyone and then said he pulled it out in self-defense because he thought the other man would back into him with his vehicle.
He told officers he wasn’t going to kill anyone after they asked if he intended to fire a shot with the pistol, the report says, and said he wasn’t familiar with the laws. Police told him the other two people weren’t threats anymore when they got into their vehicle to leave.
The suspect was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
Other reports
1400 block of Dallas Drive — A woman wants to press charges for assault after another woman hit her following a road incident around 11:44 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.
The caller told police someone in a white SUV threw an object at her vehicle after they attempted to merge into her lane. The report says the two occupants exited and walked up to her after she followed them to a RaceTrac get the SUV’s license plate number.
According to the report, the other woman closed the caller’s car door on her leg, causing her pain. The caller admitted to police that she then attempted to hit the other woman but missed and that the other woman did hit her several times. The report says the caller had a bloody nose and a lump on the left side of her head.
The two left before police arrived. An investigation is ongoing.
2000 block of West University Drive — A 49-year-old woman threatened to kill her mother after a verbal argument turned physical Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
A couple called 911 and said they were following their daughter who ran off after they tried to take her to a mental health facility. The report says they went to their daughter’s apartment earlier in the day where the mother and daughter got into a verbal argument that turned physical.
According to the report, the father intervened and the daughter agreed to go to a mental health facility, but she ran off when they arrived at a facility. Police spoke with the daughter who said she wasn’t suicidal and didn’t want to be harassed.
No arrests were made. The report didn’t say whether the parents want to press charges.
300 block of West University Drive — Two people that attempted to pay at McDonald’s with a counterfeit $100 bill left the restaurant when an employee went to inform their manager Tuesday evening, according to a police report.
The report says a man and woman approached the counter and tried to pay for food with a counterfeit bill. The employee said she knew the $100 bill was fake and went to inform her manager without notifying the customers, but they ran out of the store.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 373 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.