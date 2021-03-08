A 22-year-old man allegedly pulled a knife on his stepfather Sunday following an argument about respecting his mother, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a person with a knife call around 2:13 a.m. Sunday in the 1600 block of Meadow Oak Drive. The caller said his brother was chasing his father, the suspect’s stepfather, with a knife.
Police were able to contact some of the family members outside the home and attempted to get the suspect to come outside, but he allegedly refused. Officers were able to gain entry and handcuffed him.
The report says the suspect refused to speak with officers and instead just stated, “Do your job.” According to the report, the suspect and his stepfather got into an argument because the younger man was disrespecting his mother.
The suspect then allegedly grabbed a large kitchen knife and, while holding it, asked his stepfather if he was scared of him. The stepfather and mother both told police they were scared during the incident.
Officers recovered a large, fixed-blade kitchen knife at the scene, and witnesses confirmed it was the knife the suspect displayed. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
3900 block of East McKinney Street — An employee at Anything Automotive tried to stop someone he believed was burglarizing the business Sunday morning, according to a police report.
A caller reported he arrived at the business around 10 a.m. Sunday and noticed the locks on a storage container for the business were cut. He told police he opened the door and saw a man climbing out.
The report says the employee was able to capture a photo of the man before he knocked the phone away. The caller reported he saw two people and noticed a third caught on security footage. He told police he tried to stop one of them from leaving, but he was kicked and bitten on the arm during the altercation.
Police saw a visible mark on the caller’s forearm. They didn’t find anyone after searching the area. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
200 block of Inman Street — Three people, including a 911 caller’s ex-girlfriend, broke into an apartment and destroyed several electronic devices Sunday morning, according to a police report.
Police responded to a criminal mischief call around 10:44 a.m. Sunday. A caller told police his ex-girlfriend and two other people forced their way into the apartment and destroyed items including a television and a laptop.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 376 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 21 people into the Denton County Jail.