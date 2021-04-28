A 44-year-old man is accused of confronting a store manager early Monday with a knife he allegedly stole from an employee’s vehicle, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched around 12:08 p.m. to Ruth’s Room, 1721 N. Carroll Blvd., to a call about a person with a knife. The manager called and said a man with a big Buck knife attempted to attack him inside the store.
Officers drove out and detained the suspect after finding him inside a vehicle that belonged to a store employee.
According to the report, the man didn’t have shoes on, and the manager told him he couldn’t come into the store without shoes. The manager told police he brought shoes out for the man and then returned to the store to get a knife to help him make the shoes bigger.
The report says an employee then told the manager the man was harassing her. The suspect was then allegedly inside another employee’s vehicle.
That employee told officers he thinks he may have left his car unlocked, according to the report. When the suspect went back inside the store, he allegedly mumbled words the manager couldn’t hear properly before unsheathing a Buck knife with a 10-inch blade.
The report says the suspect allegedly moved toward the manager, who grabbed a metal curtain rod to protect himself. The manager reported the suspect then retreated but still had the knife out.
One employee confirmed the 10-inch knife belonged to him and said it had been in his vehicle. Officers also found a small Buddha statue and Buddha pendant on the suspect’s person, which the employee also said belonged to him.
The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and burglary of a vehicle.
Other reports
900 block of Anderson Street — A 39-year-old man allegedly kept his ex-girlfriend from calling 911 Monday evening and refused to let her move from a bed, according to a police report.
A woman called 911 to report she was hiding in another room after her ex-boyfriend prevented her from calling 911 and used his body weight to keep her on the bed. Police were dispatched around 8:30 p.m. and spoke to both parties separately.
The woman’s account was that she had broken up with the suspect, left the home for a few hours and then came back. She told police she was lying in bed when he came into the room, laid across her legs and refused to get off her after she told him she didn’t want to talk to him. She alleged he grabbed her head and squeezed hard, making her feel pain and a lot of pressure, and then took her phone when she tried to call 911.
The suspect said he tried to take her phone so that she would talk to him because “she was being rude and was on her phone,” according to the report. He was arrested and charged with interference with an emergency request for assistance and unlawful restraint.
1500 block of Meadow Street — A woman wants to press charges for assault against a former friend who threw something at her, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to an assault call around 8:19 p.m. The caller said a former friend threw an object at her, which hit her near her eye. The report says police observed a swollen, red mark under her eyes. The caller said she didn’t get a look at what the object was.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing. Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham confirmed the woman has filed a previous report against this same former friend.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 387 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 26 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.