A driver who allegedly pointed a handgun at a man and his girlfriend in their vehicle Tuesday evening also followed them to a parking lot near a market in the 500 block of Acme Street, according to a police report.
An 18-year-old told Denton police he and his girlfriend were leaving Walmart at 2750 W. University Drive when another vehicle nearly hit theirs at a stop sign. The report says the 18-year-old rolled down his window to ask the other driver why he nearly hit their vehicle.
The other driver then allegedly pulled a handgun and pointed it at the man and his girlfriend. According to the report, the driver also began following them and didn’t stop until they pulled into the parking lot near the market.
A report was taken, and the caller was able to provide the license plate number of the vehicle. Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said the report didn’t state what kind of vehicle the culprit drove.
Other reports
1500 block of West Hickory Street — A man called the CVS pharmacy on West Hickory Street on Tuesday evening trying to fill a prescription for two drugs, but the pharmacy had no one on file with his name, according to a police report.
The report shows the caller first gave the name of a doctor, then another name, to obtain a prescription for two drugs. Beckwith said the names of the drugs weren’t listed, but that they were in Schedule III and IV.
It is a third-degree felony in Texas to fraudulently obtain or attempt to obtain drugs in these classes, including a fraudulent oral or telephonically communicated prescription.
Some substances in Schedule III include Ketamine and Tylenol with codeine. Substances in Schedule IV include Xanax and Tramadol, which is used to relieve moderate to severely moderate pain and is an opioid analgesic.
1600 block of Village East Drive — Police arrested a 34-year-old intoxicated man who was allegedly passed out near the stairs of an apartment building from 10:30 a.m. to about 5:44 p.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.
A caller told officers that an intoxicated man was passed out and had open containers of alcohol around him. The report shows officers observed blood on his arms and shorts as well as a bruise on his upper arm, an unopened can of Heineken and a can of Steel Reserve that was nearly empty.
The man rated his level of intoxication as a 5 on a scale of 0 to 10, with 10 being “fall-down drunk,” according to the report. The man admitted that he did fall and also drank some cocktails earlier in the day. Beckwith said the report indicates this is why he had blood on him and a bruise.
He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
700 block of Emery Street — An intoxicated 26-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning after he told officers he wasn’t OK and they witnessed his intoxication, according to a police report.
The report notes that the man was visibly shaking and sweating when officers went to speak with him. Police also asked if he needed medical attention, but he refused. Paramedics later arrived and asked for the man’s name, if he knew where he was and what he was doing before getting there.
He didn’t know where he was, according to the report, which said he twice “spoke with someone who wasn’t there.” He told paramedics that earlier, he was walking around and fell on his meth pipe, adding that it had been 30 minutes since he last used methamphetamine.
He was arrested because officers believed he was a danger to himself and others. He was charged with public intoxication, non-alcohol.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 263 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 13 people into Denton County Jail.