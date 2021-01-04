A 33-year-old truck passenger allegedly pointed a revolver at another driver multiple times along Interstate 35 as they were traveling southbound toward Denton, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department met with a woman Sunday afternoon who reported she was being followed by another driver and that one of the truck occupants pointed a gun at her multiple times.
The report says the 911 call initially went to Denton County dispatchers but was rerouted to the city of Denton’s dispatchers as the drivers got closer to the city of Denton around the Rector Road exit in Sanger.
The caller told police one of the passengers in a red truck had pointed a gun at her three times before they reached Denton city limits and then aimed a gun at her a fourth time just north of mile marker 469 around the University Drive exit.
According to the report, she took that exit and the other driver followed as they both drove eastbound on University. Police located the suspect vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at Locust and Hickory streets.
Officers spoke with the passenger and driver, who said the passenger had displayed a revolver to the caller but didn’t point it at them. The driver alleged this stemmed from a road rage incident in which the caller was driving aggressively toward others on the highway.
The caller told police she saw the suspect vehicle coming up fast behind her so she moved over and they followed suit. She reported the other driver would speed up when she sped up and then slow down as she slowed down. The report says the suspect allegedly placed the muzzle of the gun on the passenger door windowsill and at one point extended his arm through the open window and pointed it at her.
According to the report, the passenger appeared intoxicated and refused to cooperate with officers. Police located a revolver inside the vehicle. The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
Shady Oaks Drive and South Woodrow Lane — Police arrested the girlfriend of a man who allegedly overdosed Sunday, according to a police report.
Denton Fire/Rescue and police responded to a drug overdose call in the wooded area around Shady Oaks and Woodrow around 2:15 p.m. The police report says officers administered CPR and the Denton Fire Department then administered Narcan to the person they found unconscious. He was taken to a local hospital for further treatment.
While speaking with the patient’s girlfriend, she allegedly told officers she had a stolen pistol and drugs inside the tent they were staying in. Police found a pistol as well as 0.1 grams of methamphetamine and a gram of heroin, according to the report.
She was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful carrying of a weapon, but the report says police dropped the drug charge and instead charged her with public intoxication, non-alcohol, “in the interest of justice.” The report didn’t explicitly say whether the firearm charge was dropped.
200 block of Cobblestone Row — The back of a community mailbox for a homeowners association near Evers Park was pried off, but no reports of missing mail have been filed yet, according to a police report.
A homeowners association board member contacted police Sunday after two residents told him the back of the community mailbox had been pried off. The report says one resident sent him a photo of the mailbox in which officers could see the back of a mailbox with 16 individual boxes was removed, exposing all of the individual boxes.
According to the report, mail may have been stolen but the report isn’t being investigated as mail theft as there’s been no report of missing mail. The caller didn’t know when the damage happened but told police residents informed him Saturday and Sunday. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
2800 block of Fort Worth Drive — A woman told police she saw a man standing next to her mother’s car a couple of hours before they noticed it had been keyed Sunday, according to a police report.
Police took a report over the phone Sunday afternoon for criminal mischief around 4:54 p.m. The report says the caller noticed someone near her mother’s car around noon Sunday, reporting he looked at her and then left.
Around 4 p.m., the mother and daughter walked out and noticed the Chevrolet Tahoe had been keyed, adding the damage wasn’t there when they last looked at the truck on Saturday. They estimated the cost to repair the damage would exceed $2,500, according to the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 310 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 20 people into the Denton County Jail.