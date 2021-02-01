A woman alleged an apartment complex employee was peeping into her 17-year-old daughter’s bedroom early Sunday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to UC Denton, 200 S. Bonnie Brae St., around 1 a.m. Sunday to a prowler call. The 911 caller told dispatchers they saw a man looking into an apartment window and believed he was the same man peeping into homes a couple of nights ago.
Police arrived and detained a man who was looking into an apartment window and matched the description given. According to the report, the suspect was a 28-year-old man and one of the residents recognized him as an employee at the complex.
While speaking to police, the suspect told officers he was looking into the apartment because he liked the furniture. Police asked if he was attempting to satisfy a sexual fantasy by peeping into windows and he said yes.
He was arrested and charged with two counts of disorderly conduct. The report didn’t say whether apartment management had been notified of the incident.
Other reports
2200 block of North Bonnie Brae Street — Two men reported being robbed at gunpoint Sunday evening while they were sitting in a car eating dinner at the park, according to a police report.
Officers met with the two victims outside Walmart on University Drive around 8:16 p.m., across the street from the duck pond where they had been eating dinner. They reported an unknown man came up to their car, opened the driver’s side door, showed a gun and demanded the occupants hand over their wallets and cellphones.
According to the report, they complied, and the thief also took the driver’s keys. The victims returned to the car with police and officers found the car keys about 30 feet away from the car. They weren’t able to locate the victims’ wallets and phones. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
500 block of Chisholm Trail — A 24-year-old intoxicated woman allegedly broke into a man’s backyard early Sunday, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told police around 1:46 a.m. Sunday he heard his dogs barking in his backyard and went to check on them. He reported seeing a woman yelling for him to call the police on her. According to the report, she allegedly broke into his backyard.
Police located her in the 700 block of Driftwood Trail, one street north of Chisholm. They noted the woman wasn’t wearing shoes and learned she was trying to get to her home on Chisholm. She told officers she had two glasses of wine before police contacted her, according to the report, and she kept pointing to a house in front of her, believing she was on her street.
When police told her they were placing her under arrest for public intoxication, she allegedly began flailing her arms and kicking, eventually kicking one officer in the face. They eventually detained her in a wrap, a remote restraint device, and took her to the city jail. She was charged with alcohol public intoxication, resisting arrest and criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 314 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into the Denton County Jail.