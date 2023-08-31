Denton PD substation
Buy Now
Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

A 22-year-old man who allegedly said he was on methamphetamine assaulted two guests at a Denton hotel Wednesday, according to a police report.

At about 3:13 p.m., police were dispatched to a criminal trespass at a hotel in the 4500 block of Interstate 35. The caller, a hotel employee, said employees were hiding from a man who was kicking the door and attempting to break in.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and bcolombo@dentonrc.com.

0
0
0
0
0