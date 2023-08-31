A 22-year-old man who allegedly said he was on methamphetamine assaulted two guests at a Denton hotel Wednesday, according to a police report.
At about 3:13 p.m., police were dispatched to a criminal trespass at a hotel in the 4500 block of Interstate 35. The caller, a hotel employee, said employees were hiding from a man who was kicking the door and attempting to break in.
The caller also alleged that the man told multiple people at the hotel that he was under the influence of meth.
When officers arrived, they immediately detained him. The report states he was breathing heavily, sweating and had a disheveled appearance.
The man allegedly admitted he was lashing out and being aggressive. But he denied taking any illicit drugs and said he wasn’t sure why the employee would claim that. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said the man cited a medical issue as the reason but that his justification for his actions was “bizarre.” Medics arrived at the scene and cleared the man.
Officers interviewed employees at the scene. Multiple employees alleged that the man said in their presence that he was on meth.
Employees had refused the man entry to the hotel, according to the report. Beckwith said it’s unclear from the report why they refused him entry, but it states he was not a guest. When they refused him entry, the employees said, he became belligerent.
Two hotel guests also spoke with officers to report that the man had assaulted them. The pair were a mother and her adult son.
The report states that the son saw the man interacting with employees and tried to intervene. He said that the man slapped him in the face, poked him in the eye and bit him. Officers did observe a bite mark on the son’s arm, according to the report.
When the mother approached the man, she said, he grabbed her aggressively by her arms and nearly pulled her to the ground. The report states that officers could see fresh marks and bruising on one of her arms. She said she has a physical disability.
Officers arrested the man. He was charged with injury to a disabled person intentional bodily injury and assault causing bodily injury, a first-degree felony and Class A misdemeanor respectively.
Other reports
100 block of Avenue A — A 23-year-old man who was kicked out of a bar Wednesday allegedly tried to run from police, resisted arrest and made racist remarks at an officer, according to a police report.
At about 12:07 a.m., the report states, officers were patrolling the area when they observed a man who appeared intoxicated walking toward them. He staggered and stumbled as he walked, according to the report.
Officers also noticed a security employee at a nearby bar was shining a flashlight at officers to get their attention.
Officers approached the possibly intoxicated man and spoke with the employee. The employee said he asked the man to leave the bar because he was overly intoxicated, causing a disturbance and accusing other patrons of being underage.
As officers spoke with the man, the report states, they could smell alcohol on his breath and noticed that he had red, watery and bloodshot eyes. He was obviously highly intoxicated due to his slurred and incoherent speech, according to the report.
Officers placed him under arrest on suspicion of public intoxication. As the officers escorted him to a patrol vehicle, the report states, the man tried to break free from officers and run away.
However, multiple officers patrol this area. The report states that the man was only able to take a few steps before other officers prevented him from fleeing. He was additionally placed under arrest for evading arrest.
While officers attempted to place him in the patrol vehicle, the report states, he tensed his body and placed his feet against the vehicle. He allegedly refused to comply with officers’ commands and used his legs to try to push himself away from the vehicle and officers.
During this incident, the report states, an officer sustained a hand laceration due to the man’s resistance. The report does not specify what caused the laceration. He was not charged with assaulting a peace officer, Beckwith said, because it did not appear intentional.
He was, however, charged with resisting arrest, search or transport along with evading and alcohol public intoxication.
As one of the officers transported him to the jail, the report states, he was aggressive and used racist and vulgar language toward the officer. At the jail, the report states, he was uncooperative with jail staff.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday the Denton Police Department handled 389 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
