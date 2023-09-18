After Denton police were called out to a report of a 53-year-old man exposing himself to a woman in public on Sunday, an officer allegedly observed him masturbating, according to a police report.
At about 12:48 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2000 block of West University Drive for a suspicious-person call. The caller said a man had his genitals in his hand in public.
When officers arrived, they spoke with the caller, a woman who works at a nearby mental health facility. She said the man was still in the nearby woods.
One officer interviewed the woman while the other walked to a wooded area to search for the man.
The officer found the man and recognized him from previous encounters. County booking records indicate Denton officers arrested him on a misdemeanor charge last month.
The report states the officer observed him with his shorts down to his ankles and a bag covering his genitals. He said he was looking for some stuff he lost in the woods.
Meanwhile, the woman said she was on a break and laid down on a chair outside. The man appeared out of nowhere and approached extremely close to her with his hand on his genitals, she said.
She ran inside her workplace and locked the door. She said she would like to press charges for indecent exposure.
The man had not been a patient at the woman's workplace, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
As she was being interviewed, the officer who spoke with the man alleged that they could see the man masturbating in the woman’s presence.
Officers arrested him and transported him to the city jail. They determined he had previously been convicted of indecent exposure. County court records indicate he pleaded no contest to the charge in May of this year.
Other reports
900 block of Malone Street — Police are investigating a stabbing Sunday after a man allegedly sprinted aggressively at another man who was holding a knife, according to a police report.
At about 2:02 a.m., police were dispatched to Linden Drive and Malone Street. The caller said their roommate was threatening people. While officers were en route, the caller reported someone had been stabbed.
When officers arrived, they found a man lying in the street on Linden. Another man was holding a towel on his abdomen.
An officer took over medical assistance and observed a laceration on the man’s abdomen. Medics arrived at the scene and transported the man to a local hospital.
Officers spoke with the male witnesses at the scene. The report states the stabbed man was the caller’s roommate, who allegedly threatened people outside their residence.
The witnesses said they knew the stabbed man and his roommate. They said the stabbed man had been drinking and ingested some substance. He started running around outside, and they were trying to get him to come home, the witnesses said.
At some point, the witnesses said he had a wooden pole, and they were concerned he was going to use it as a weapon against them.
He allegedly sprinted at them aggressively. One of his acquaintances had a knife. The acquaintance claimed he had the blade out near his waist for protection and that the man ran at him and into his knife.
The report does not specify the severity of the man's injuries. However, after being admitted to the hospital, he told officers he would call them later to provide his account.
The stabbing is still under investigation.
2000 block of West Windsor Drive — A 40-year-old felon who previously injured someone when he drove while intoxicated in 2010 was found Sunday allegedly driving while intoxicated again with methamphetamine in his vehicle, according to a police report.
At about 6:01 p.m., police were dispatched to a report of a man slumped over the wheel of a vehicle in a parking lot near North Lakes Park.
Denton Fire Department medics arrived at the scene first. They located the man inside the still-running vehicle. The report states it was stationary in the middle of the parking lot rather than parked in a parking spot.
Medics contacted the man, who was the vehicle’s only occupant. Medics asked officers to expedite their response to the scene because the medics were worried the man might drive off, according to the report.
Officers arrived at the scene, and medics cleared the man. When officers interviewed the man, the report states he kept zoning out, was slow to respond, moved slowly, appeared to have a dry mouth and kept licking his lips.
The report states his story was inconsistent and he was unable to answer why he was at the park. He said he was just tired.
His wife arrived at the scene saying she had tried to call him. She said he told her he was going to get groceries. The report states there weren’t any groceries in the vehicle.
Officers conducted standard field sobriety tests. The report states they observed sufficient clues to indicate he was intoxicated. They placed him under arrest on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
The man did not consent to a blood draw. So, officers applied for a warrant to obtain a specimen of his blood.
During a search of his vehicle, the report states officers found a cup containing a white, crystal-like substance that field tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed about 4 grams, according to the report.
After obtaining the warrant, officers transported him to a local hospital for the blood draw.
The report states the man was leaning forward in the back seat of the patrol vehicle. The officer transporting him could see that he had moved his handcuffed hands to the front of his body. The officer asked him to lean back. The man said he was going to throw up.
As they neared the hospital, the report states the officer saw the man had unbuckled his seat belt and was unsuccessfully attempting to strangle himself.
The officer pulled him out of the vehicle and escorted him into the hospital. As the phlebotomist attempted to draw his blood, he allegedly would not cooperate and was pulling away from the phlebotomist. Eventually, he allowed them to collect the blood specimen.
While police were transporting the man from the hospital to the jail, the report states he started banging his head on the partition inside the vehicle. The officer had to restrain him, according to the report, but he tried to get his ankles out of the restraints.
At the jail, officers determined he had three previous DWI convictions. Court records indicate that one of these, from 2010, was for intoxication assault with a vehicle causing serious bodily injury. This is a third-degree felony, for which he was sentenced to five years in prison.
He was charged with driving while intoxicated, third or more if at trial; possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1/1-B between 1 and 4 grams; resisting search during the blood draw and resisting transport.
Though the report states the man’s vehicle was near a park, jail records do not indicate his possession charge was enhanced to possession in a drug-free zone. It is illegal to possess a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a playground. Cunningham said it was unclear from the report whether or not a drug-free zone charge would be applicable in this case.
The man has two other felony convictions for drug possession, along with multiple misdemeanor convictions. These include his other DWI convictions along with convictions for family violence, drug possession, public intoxication, hit-and-run crashes and various other traffic offenses.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 342 service and officer-initiated calls and made 21 arrests.
