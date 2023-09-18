Denton police vehicle
DRC file photo

After Denton police were called out to a report of a 53-year-old man exposing himself to a woman in public on Sunday, an officer allegedly observed him masturbating, according to a police report.

At about 12:48 a.m., police were dispatched to the 2000 block of West University Drive for a suspicious-person call. The caller said a man had his genitals in his hand in public.

