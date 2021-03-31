Police arrested a 21-year-old man Tuesday who was allegedly masturbating while at a stop sign near Roy’s Wash and Dry, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to an indecent exposure call around 2:51 p.m. in the 1100 block of East McKinney Street. A caller said a man exposed his genitals to him as well as his juvenile niece and nephew.
Police met with the caller and learned the suspect was standing outside by a stop sign near Roy’s Wash and Dry at the intersection of North Wood and East McKinney streets.
The man allegedly had his pants down and was touching himself. The caller told police he yelled at the man, who then pulled his pants up and left. According to the report, the caller told officers he was offended and felt the man’s actions were very inappropriate because children were in the area.
The suspect was arrested and charged with indecent exposure because he was touching himself outside around a busy roadway during the day.
Other reports
3400 block of Joyce Lane — A woman who was released from jail came home Tuesday to find about $9,500 worth of property missing from her apartment, according to a police report.
Officers were initially dispatched around 10:32 p.m. to a disturbance when a caller reported hearing a woman screaming around a building on the property. The report says the victim had just been released from jail and came home, discovering about $9,500 in clothing, electronics and expensive perfumes missing.
She told officers she didn’t believe anyone else had access to her property. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing. A Denton police spokesperson confirmed she hadn’t been booked into the Denton City Jail prior to the burglary.
700 block of North Elm Street — A caller reported the catalytic converter on a church bus was damaged Tuesday and believes someone may have tried unsuccessfully to steal it, according to a police report.
Between 3:25 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. Monday, the caller said a bus belonging to St. Paul Lutheran Church had been vandalized. He reported it appeared as if someone tried to take the catalytic converter, an expensive vehicle part used to reduce toxic emissions. The estimate to repair the bus is $1,000.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
1100 block of Bent Oaks Drive — The sideview mirrors of a caller’s car had been ripped off and abandoned next to the driveway of his home, according to a police report.
A man reported the damage around 12:22 p.m. Tuesday and said he found a bullet nearby as well. Officers collected the bullet and confirmed it was a 9 mm bullet, but found it hadn’t hit the car.
Both of the mirrors were recovered next to the driveway. The caller said he last saw his car undamaged around 11:30 p.m. Monday.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 372 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 38 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.