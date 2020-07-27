Denton police arrested a 32-year-old man Sunday who allegedly lunged at a woman with a knife near RaceTrac on East University Drive, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a call about a person with a knife around 12:35 p.m. The report says two witnesses heard a woman ask for help, and both observed a man with a knife. The caller was a witness because the victim didn’t have a phone.
The caller told police a man was hitting a vehicle with a knife. According to the report, the man and woman involved were arguing at a different location, and the man followed the woman in her vehicle and tried to run her off the road with his vehicle.
The report says he approached her car with a knife, and the woman yelled for someone to call 911. Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police requested help from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office to locate the man, who left the scene.
A suspect was later found, and Denton police arrested him. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
The man and woman lived at the same residence for several years, but the report didn’t specify if they were roommates, friends or in a dating relationship.
Other reports
900 block of Brittany Drive — Police are investigating after a woman reported Sunday that someone damaged her vehicle overnight, according to a police report.
The report says she left her black Chevrolet Avalanche parked outside her home overnight, and when she went out around 11:30 a.m Sunday, she saw it had scratches all along the side and the side mirror was busted out. She told police she believes an acquaintance damaged her car.
There was no specific estimate on damage, but the report is listed as criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
300 block of South Locust Street — Two bicycle frames were left Sunday after an unknown thief took off with the bike parts, according to a police report.
A caller reported around 7:20 a.m. Sunday that someone took the seat, handlebars, tires, chains and pedals from two of his bikes that were chained up. The report says it will cost about $800 to replace the missing parts.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 333 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.