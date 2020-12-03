A woman reported she couldn’t breathe when an assailant forced his fingers into her mouth after an argument turned physical Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department initially responded to a vehicle theft at the Pecan Creek on McKinney Apartments around 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. Denton dispatchers then informed police that a man who took his girlfriend’s vehicle returned it while officers were on the way, and that he was last seen running through the apartment complex with a trash bag.
Officers located a man at the complex who had a trash bag with him at a bench. He denied any physical assault, but the woman reported he allegedly put his body weight on her head and placed his hand in her mouth.
According to the report, she wasn’t able to breathe, and she bit his fingers in an attempt to get him off of her. He allegedly replied, “I don’t give a f--k,” when she told him she couldn’t breathe. Officers observed several lacerations on his fingers, but he claimed he received the injuries while fishing in the toilet for a razor and phone charger.
The report says the woman believes he took her phone after she said she would call 911. Officers noticed a phone-shaped object in the trash bag, but the man alleged there were only clothes in the bag.
He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member, impeding breath or circulation.
Other reports
2500 block of Louise Street — A woman allegedly locked herself in a bathroom until police arrived after reporting a domestic disturbance Wednesday, according to a police report.
Officers responded following a 911 call late Wednesday and spoke with both parties involved. Both told police they had a verbal argument, but a 22-year-old man allegedly admitted to grabbing onto his girlfriend’s arm when she tried to leave the apartment.
Her account in the report says a verbal argument turned physical, and when she tried to call for help, he allegedly smacked her phone out of her hand and took it. She reported he pulled her back into the apartment when she tried to leave. Officers observed bruising and abrasions on her arm where she said he grabbed her.
The man was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family member and interference with an emergency request for assistance.
1000 block of Dallas Drive — A CVS Pharmacy in Denton may have surveillance footage showing a burglar who took a woman’s wallet Tuesday, according to a police report.
A woman reported the burglary Wednesday after receiving an alert from her bank that her card was used to make a $211.90 purchase at a CVS in the city.
The report says she left her Coach wristlet wallet containing her credit cards in an unlocked car around 8 p.m. Tuesday. She then received the bank alert about six hours later.
According to the report, the woman and CVS are in contact with police for the ongoing investigation. The report says CVS may have surveillance footage of someone using the caller’s card.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 371 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 28 people into the Denton County Jail.