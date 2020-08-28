A man who was arrested for aggravated robbery Thursday evening allegedly hit the owner of Little D’s Food Mart with a metal pipe when he went inside to steal a second can of soda, according to a police report.
Denton police were dispatched to the 500 block of South Elm Street around 6:20 p.m. to a robbery call. The caller told police a man left the store after robbing them and hitting employees with a pipe.
The suspect allegedly entered the store and stole a can of soda, stating they were free before he left, then did so a second time. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said one can of Pepsi was submitted to evidence.
According to the report, he waved around the pipe and threatened to beat up one of the employees, eventually hitting the owner on the shoulder. Beckwith said a neighboring store owner stepped in to help prevent the theft and the suspect hit them on the head. This owner had a cut on his face and was treated by the Denton Fire Department.
A fight ensued in the parking lot until a passerby with a license to carry showed up and pulled a gun out, demanding they stop fighting. The suspect then took off.
After reviewing surveillance footage and speaking with witnesses, police arrested the 30-year-old suspect after locating him a few blocks away. He was charged with aggravated robbery.
Other reports
3900 block of North Elm Street — Two tenants reported $5,000 in electronics stolen from their home and vehicle in two separate incidents, according to police reports.
The first caller reported around 1:37 a.m. that he woke up and found someone in his apartment. The report says he chased the suspect out and saw a woman waiting for him before they took off.
Items taken include a $250 Nintendo Switch, a $100 Google Home speaker, a $2,400 laptop, a $70 iPad and a $125 PlayStation 4 controller, according to the report.
A second caller reported at 9:28 a.m. that someone entered his vehicle and took a laptop valued at $1,774.99. The report says there was no damage to the vehicle and the caller doesn’t know how his laptop was taken.
Reports were taken and investigations are ongoing. Neither report specifies that the two incidents are related.
400 block of IOOF Street — Police are investigating an aggravated assault after receiving two 911 calls Thursday afternoon about a person with a gun, according to a police report.
Denton and University of North Texas police recovered a pistol and machete at the scene and conducted interviews, but no arrests were made.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 346 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.