Police found a 29-year-old man covered in red ink who appeared intoxicated after being dispatched to an unconscious person call at Boot Barn Sunday, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told officers with the Denton Police Department a customer was passed out in the sitting room of the shop in the 2600 block of West University Drive. The report says police noticed red ink from a paint marker on one of the walls of the dressing room he was locked in, on clothing items he had tried on and clothes he was wearing. There was also allegedly red ink on his hands, lips, teeth and tongue.
According to the report, he held a black paint marker in one hand, as well as a vape pen, and when police searched his person, they found an open red paint marker in one of his pockets. He allegedly appeared intoxicated from the fumes of the marker because he had an unsteady balance, was slow to answer questions, was staring into the distance and had dilated pupils.
When police tried to question him, he allegedly started taking off multiple shirts he was wearing and said he just wanted to go home. The report says he was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Once he was medically cleared, police arrested him.
According to the report, he allegedly refused to give police his name and date of birth, saying he wouldn’t do so unless he had an attorney present. He was charged with possession, use or inhalation/ingestion of a volatile chemical, failure to identify and criminal mischief between $100 and $750.
Other reports
3400 block of Woodthrush Lane — A 911 caller told police he was being blackmailed to keep his intimate pictures private Sunday, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to speak with the caller around 2:32 p.m. Sunday. The report says he’s being blackmailed online by someone he met on social media. He reported the blackmailer demanded money from him or they’d release intimate photos of him to his contacts.
As of Monday afternoon, the caller hadn’t sent any money. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
3300 block of Heather Lane — A woman told police another woman screamed at her from outside her home and she believes someone was in her home Sunday, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched in reference to a burglary of a habitation call around 6:03 p.m. Sunday. She said she believes someone may have been inside her home because her dog attempted to get into the house.
The report says the caller wasn’t home when this happened, but she was home when she later saw a woman outside her house holding a gun. She said the caller screamed at her and then took off.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
4800 block of Parkplace Drive — Tools and cleaning products were among the items reported stolen from a home within the span of a week, according to a police report.
A woman called police Sunday to report someone had entered her home multiple times between Dec. 5 and Dec. 12 and disabled the security alarm. The report says multiple items were missing including $300 in assorted tools, $50 in kitchen items and $150 in cleaning products.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 325 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into the Denton County Jail.