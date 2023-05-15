A 26-year-old man with more than three DWI charges allegedly drove while intoxicated again Sunday as he was going to buy ammo, according to a police report.
At about 11:05 a.m., police were dispatched to a public intoxication call in the 2600 block of West University Drive. An employee at a sporting goods store said there was a customer stumbling around drunk. The employee said the man left and got into a pickup.
When police arrived, they found the truck in the parking lot and spoke with the driver. He said he and a friend, who was in the passenger seat, were buying ammunition at the store.
During the conversation, the report states the strong smell of alcohol was emanating from the truck. The driver allegedly had slurred speech, glassy eyes and droopy eyelids.
The driver allegedly admitted he had four beers and shooters around 11 p.m. the night before. His friend said the driver drank a lot that night.
After conducting standard field sobriety tests, the report states police obtained sufficient clues that indicated the driver was intoxicated. They also learned he allegedly had a beer Sunday morning too.
Police placed the driver under arrest and searched him. The report states they found a small baggie with a pill inside his pant pocket. Police later identified the pill as oxycodone, according to the report.
Police also searched the truck and inside the center console, the report states they found a handgun. The driver alleged it did not belong to him. But the report states his friend believed it was his. It is illegal to carry a firearm while engaged in criminal activity.
The driver was placed into the back of a patrol vehicle and transported to a local hospital for a blood draw. On the way there, the report states, he said he no longer wanted to consent to the blood draw. So police applied for a search warrant and hospital personnel drew his blood.
Then, while at the Denton City Jail, the report states the driver said he had been arrested multiple times for driving while intoxicated. Jail records indicate he was charged with DWI three times in March in Tarrant County. He also pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in Denton County in 2021.
The man was charged with driving while intoxicated, third or more if at trial; possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1/1-B, less than 1 gram, and unlawful carrying of a weapon. DWI is often a misdemeanor offense, but if it is determined in court that he has driven while intoxicated three or more times, he would be charged with a third-degree felony.
Of the 13 arrests Denton police made Sunday, seven were related to DWI charges.
Other reports
4500 block of Interstate 35 — A 35-year-old woman was arrested Sunday after she seemingly had nowhere to stay and had plans to walk along a busy roadway while intoxicated, according to a police report.
At about 4:05 a.m., police were dispatched to a criminal trespass call at a hotel near the interstate. A hotel employee called and said a woman was mouthing off in the lobby.
When police arrived, they spoke with the woman, who was allegedly holding a can of beer in the crook of her arm. She said she was asked to leave a nearby motel and walked over to this location.
The report states hotel employees asked if she was going to rent a room. She said she couldn’t afford to. When the employees asked her to leave, she refused.
As she spoke with police, the report states the woman swayed, fidgeted and was unable to stand still. Police conducted standard field sobriety tests that indicated she was intoxicated.
When asked what her plans were for the rest of the day, the woman said she planned to go where Jesus told her. The report states she looked up slightly to the sky and said Jesus was telling her to go right.
The report states that the interstate was to the woman’s right. Due to her alleged level of intoxication and proximity to the interstate, police believed she could be a danger to herself or others and arrested her.
When police asked her to get into the patrol vehicle, the report states she started yelling. She got into the back seat on her own, but she allegedly stuck her legs out and used force to prevent an officer from buckling her into the seat.
Along with public intoxication non-alcohol, she was charged with resisting arrest, search or transport and booked into the city jail.
Of the 13 arrests Denton police made Sunday, five were related to public intoxication charges.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 334 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
