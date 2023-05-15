Denton police file
Buy Now
DRC file photo

A 26-year-old man with more than three DWI charges allegedly drove while intoxicated again Sunday as he was going to buy ammo, according to a police report.

At about 11:05 a.m., police were dispatched to a public intoxication call in the 2600 block of West University Drive. An employee at a sporting goods store said there was a customer stumbling around drunk. The employee said the man left and got into a pickup.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags