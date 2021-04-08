A 31-year-old man allegedly drove 101 mph for about 2 miles with a young child in the car Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
An officer with the Denton Police Department was on a patrol motorcycle around 12:09 p.m. Wednesday when they saw a gray sedan traveling east in the 3400 block of East University Drive at a high speed.
According to the report, the officer’s radar noted the driver of the sedan was going 101 mph as it passed the officer in the opposite lanes. The officer made a U-turn and followed behind the suspect with the motorcycle lights and sirens on.
The report says the suspect driving the gray Toyota Camry never slowed down and ran at least two red lights. The driver allegedly struck a curb with his Camry and a mailbox as he cut through a parking lot in the 3600 block of University Drive.
The suspect eventually stopped in the 4200 block of Mingo Road. He and the passenger were then detained in handcuffs. Police learned there was a 2-year-old child in the car.
When told he was driving recklessly and endangered people, the suspect allegedly said he was sorry and acknowledged he shouldn’t have been driving because his driver’s license wasn’t valid.
He was arrested and charged with abandoning or endangering a child, reckless driving and evading arrest with a motor vehicle. The passenger was released with the child.
Other reports
1200 block of Fort Worth Drive — A man and woman were both arrested and charged with endangering a child because they allegedly possessed narcotics while they were in custody of an infant Wednesday, according to a police report.
Officers found 14.8 grams of methamphetamine in the car after conducting a traffic stop because the driver allegedly failed to use a turn signal. The report says they also found suspected heroin residue.
The 27-year-old man was also charged with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance in Penalty Group 1 between 4 and 200 grams and possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 under 1 gram. The 3-month-old child was released to a third party.
600 block of East Hickory Street — While investigating a domestic disturbance report, the caller also reported an incident in February where she said her husband put his hands around her neck and squeezed, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a domestic disturbance around 9 a.m. Wednesday. The report says the caller also reported the February incident and provided photographic evidence.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 430 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 33 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.