Denton police arrested a 40-year-old man early Tuesday who allegedly broke into Academy Sports and Outdoors after hours, stole a knife and said he needed another gun, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a burglary in progress around 1:06 a.m. Tuesday in the 2600 block of West University Drive. A caller told police a man who broke into the sporting goods store was trying to get a gun.
The assailant allegedly said, “I already have a gun, but I need another one,” according to the report. The caller gave police a lengthy description of the man, including that he had tattoos on his face.
The report says the man broke through two sets of glass doors with a large rock, causing about $2,000 in damage. Employees pointed out the suspect to police when they arrived, saying they saw him walking near University Drive between a bank and coffee shop.
Officers held him at gunpoint until more police arrived, according to the report, and then handcuffed him. Police saw him throw a knife in the grass near him, which was stolen from Academy, according to the report.
He was arrested and charged with burglary of a building and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500.
Other reports
1900 block of Brinker Road — A Home Depot employee told police Tuesday an unknown person stole a trailer, last seen in January, from the property, according to a police report.
The report says the trailer is owned by a rental trucking company but was rented out by the store. The caller described the trailer as a single-axle vehicle dolly. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Morse Street and South Mayhill Road — A man doesn’t want to press charges after he reported his girlfriend struck him with a closed first Tuesday evening, according to a police report.
He told police he didn’t feel pain and didn’t want to press charges. Officers took a report because he was bleeding slightly from his head, but he said that was from a previous incident. The assailant wasn’t at the scene when officers arrived.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 370 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 24 people into the Denton County Jail.