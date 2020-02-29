Denton police arrested a 39-year-old man Friday evening after witnesses said he grabbed and hit a woman at Walmart on South Loop 288, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the domestic disturbance and obtained descriptions of the suspect from dispatchers. A caller said a man wearing a ball cap and a “puke green” jacket grabbed a woman by her hair and hit her near the grocery side of the store.
Police spoke with a security officer who reported seeing an altercation occur via security cameras. The report says a store employee pointed out the woman to officers, and police observed a red cut on her wrist that appeared new.
When police spoke with the suspect, he initially claimed he didn’t touch her and that it was only a verbal argument, stating he didn’t hit women. He said the cut on her wrist came from his fingernail from when he grabbed her, according to the report.
Officers reviewed security footage and said it appeared that the way the man grabbed the back of her hoodie would cause harm to the average person. When they ran his name with dispatchers, they discovered he had a warrant from Lewisville police.
He was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury, family violence.
Other reports
North Interstate 35E — A caller told police they were following another vehicle that was fleeing after hitting their own vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Friday, according to a police report.
The driver said the hit-and-run occurred on northbound I-35E in The Colony. Police located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop, but the driver didn’t pull over until after passing several exits in Denton.
The report shows the woman said she had three large margaritas before leaving The Colony and admitted she shouldn’t have been driving. Police conducted standard field sobriety tests and determined she was intoxicated, so she was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.
500 block of South Interstate 35E — A woman reported Friday that a man she knew had thrown and broken things in her home earlier in February, according to a police report.
The report says he arrived at her home but she didn’t let him in until the next day, when she noticed he was still outside. When she let him in, he allegedly trashed her house, breaking and throwing things, including a television.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said officers are investigating a suspect.
2400 block of South Interstate 35E — Police are investigating a possible suspect after a caller reported her PlayStation 4 and a sound bar stolen late Friday, according to a police report.
The caller told police someone entered her apartment and stole her property. She said she left home around 6:30 a.m. and when she went to unlock her door upon returning, she didn’t hear a click, according to the report, indicating the door was unlocked already.
The report says the woman had the serial numbers of both items saved.
Beckwith said residents should take down the serial numbers of their valuables, in case burglars try to pawn items. Having serial numbers of devices gives people a better chance of getting their belongings back, she said.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 434 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.