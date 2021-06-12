A 44-year-old man was arrested Friday morning after he allegedly admitted to breaking the front doors of a restaurant and hospital on Mayhill Road, causing over $1,500 in damage, according to a police report.
The man first called police at about 1:40 a.m. to report he was in the 600 block of South Interstate 35E and didn’t feel safe, the report states. Officers then arrived and spoke to him, observing beer cans, which he allegedly admitted to drinking. He was transported to a hospital and officers left the scene, although the man called police again at about 5:16 a.m., admitting to breaking the glass door of a restaurant on Mayhill Road.
The man allegedly told officers he broke the door because he believed people were chasing him. A nearby witness told police he saw the man throw a rock through the door of another business, a hospital on Mayhill, and officers observed he was sweating profusely and was out of breath. The second business wanted to press charges for the damage, which was estimated at $1,500.
The man was arrested on charges of alcohol public intoxication and criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500.
Other reports
300 block of North Crawford Street — A 36-year-old woman was arrested Friday morning after officers found her lying in the street with her pants down and genitalia exposed, according to a police report.
After a caller reported the woman was lying in the street exposing herself, officers arrived and spoke to her, observing her speech was slurred. She was allegedly unable to tell them where she lived or if she had a place to stay, and officers believed her to be intoxicated on a substance other than alcohol.
She was arrested on a charge of public intoxication, non-alcohol.
3900 block of East McKinney Street — A convenience store was robbed Friday morning by a man who ordered a cashier to give him money and left with about $2,500, according to a police report.
An employee told officers she was working behind the counter when the man approached her, ordered her to give him money and left after she retrieved about $2,500. Officers are reviewing surveillance footage of the incident and an investigation is ongoing, the report states.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 433 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, 46 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.