A 38-year-old man who was previously trespassed from an apartment complex in the 300 block of Fry Street told officers Sunday night he was only there working maintenance, according to a police report.
A woman reported that a man who had previously harassed her was at the property around 10:30 p.m. Sunday and was again stalking her, the report says.
An arriving officer recognized the man and began questioning him, police said. Dispatchers confirmed the man was previously trespassed as part of the alleged stalking, police said.
Police said the man told them he was not there to stalk the woman but was only working on the property. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing. Police also took a harassment report.
Other reports
2800 block of West University Drive — A man who told officers he was in a bathroom stall Sunday night because he was cold was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing after someone at the business, a RaceTrac convenience store, told officers they wanted to press charges, according to a police report. The 54-year-old man had previously been warned to stay off the property.
2700 block of West University Drive — After police arrested a 39-year-old man Sunday morning on a charge of driving while intoxicated, the man allegedly yelled and shouted obscenities at officers and refused to cooperate with officers as they moved him to a hospital for a blood draw, according to a police report. A police spokeswoman said Monday morning the man was charged only with the DWI.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office received 2,634 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police received 1,039 calls for service and made 15 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 85 medical calls and 18 vehicle crashes.