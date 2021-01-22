A 34-year-old man who allegedly stole a gun from his landlord is accused of also selling it to a repair service Thursday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to a suspicious activity call in the 1200 block of Fort Worth Drive around 3:07 p.m. A caller who previously had some of her belongings stolen told dispatchers she saw the suspect trying to sell those items at Ivy’s Appliance Service Inc.
The report says she is the suspect’s landlord and she alleged he recently stole jewelry and a gun from her. She reported seeing him take a small box into the appliance store.
Police arrived at the shop and asked the suspect what he was doing. The report says he told them he was selling a cigar box and denied stealing a firearm.
He continued on to say there was nothing in the box and told officers that if he hypothetically had a gun, he would be in trouble because he’s a convicted felon. According to the report, he then said his fiancée had a gun with her that she brought to sell to the store, but the woman then shook her head and said the suspect took it inside.
Police learned from the store owner that the suspect had just sold him a pistol. He was arrested and charged with unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.
Other reports
2000 block of Denison Street — A woman got her Toyota back after she reported seeing her stolen vehicle on West University Drive Thursday, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to the area around West University Drive and North Bonnie Brae Street about a stolen vehicle around 11:19 a.m. The report says the caller was following someone driving her Toyota Corolla, which she reported stolen on Jan. 15.
Police saw the sedan and conducted a traffic stop on Denison Street. The driver claimed he received the car from someone else. Dispatchers confirmed the car was reported stolen and that the driver had outstanding warrants from the Denton County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the report, police found the caller’s debit and credit cards in the suspect’s wallet during a search. The caller had also reported debit card abuse. He was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a vehicle and fraudulent use or possession of identifying information.
1200 block of Rio Grande Boulevard — A woman reported capturing the theft of a bicycle on her security camera Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
According to the report, she said at 1 p.m. a man is shown on her security camera walking down the street past her house until a vehicle drove out of sight. He then walked back to her house and took a dark blue Schwinn trike bicycle with a black wire basket valued at $400.
The report says he was last seen heading south on Piping Rock Lane. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 365 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.