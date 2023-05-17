A 42-year-old man who was caught allegedly burglarizing a storage container Tuesday assaulted the officer who attempted to detain him and ran into the woods, according to a police report.
At about 12:50 a.m., Denton police were dispatched to an alarm call at a storage facility in the 1800 block of South Loop 288. When police arrived, they saw a vehicle backed into a spot at a nearby store with its trunk open.
Police approached the vehicle and found it was unoccupied. They then walked toward a semi-truck trailer with a storage container on it and a man walked up. The man was compliant with instructions from the police and sat down, according to the report.
Underneath the trailer, police saw a second man crawling. The report states he would not listen to commands.
As police attempted to detain the first man, he allegedly started to resist and slung an officer to the ground. The report states he took off running into the nearby woods and the second man crawled out from under the trailer and ran too.
Police found multiple boxes of merchandise in the storage container where the pair were.
A key holder arrived at the facility to ensure everything was secure. The key holder found the boxes were undamaged. The report states there was no missing merchandise or damage, apart from the $25 lock that was cut off of the storage container.
Police were able to find and arrest the first man who allegedly assaulted the officer. Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said it was unclear from reports how Denton police tracked him down.
At the city jail, the man allegedly admitted to being at the scene, participating in the burglary and evading police. He was charged with burglary of vehicles, evading arrest or detention and assault of a peace officer.
Cunningham said she does not believe the second suspect has been apprehended yet.
Other reports
1500 block of Interstate 35W — A trucking company reported Tuesday someone tried to steal over $20,000 worth of tires but they were scared off by employees, according to a police report.
At about 7:45 p.m., police were dispatched to a burglary. A manager at truck transport business said that sometime between 4 and 6 p.m., someone cut holes in their fence and tires were missing from several trucks.
The employees found the missing tires in an adjacent pasture, and all of the stolen belongings were recovered.
The report states the incident occurred right as the day shift was clocking out and the night shift was clocking in. The employees told police the thief might’ve not realized employees were still there and got spooked.
Someone removed the 18 tires from seven trucks and prepped one more truck for removal. Twenty-four tires had their valve stems removed. Each tire was valued at $925 and each valve stem was valued at $50. The manager estimated that the labor to remount the tires would cost $2,400, given that the tires were still in good condition.
Near the fence line, police located crowbars and bolt cutters. Police informed the owner of the pasture that their fence was damaged. The report states the estimated cost to repair the fence is between $2,000 and $5,000.
Police are still investigating the incident as theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000, criminal trespass and criminal mischief between $2,500 and $30,000.
1000 block of Dallas Drive — Two renters at a storage unit facility reported Tuesday that the locks on their units were switched and items were missing, according to a police report.
While the Denton Record-Chronicle has covered numerous storage unit burglaries, it's uncommon for locks to be switched.
At about 10:14 a.m., police were dispatched to the business for a burglary. The renter told police he last checked his unit on Friday. When he returned Tuesday, he found the lock on the unit was not the correct one.
The storage facility employees were able to cut off the lock and open the unit. The caller said he discovered several of his items missing, including a toolbox with tools, a tool tote, an air compressor, nail guns, a generator and a jewelry box containing jewelry and commemorative coins. He estimated the value of the items to be about $10,000.
Later that day at about 4:06 p.m., police were dispatched to the same business for another burglary call. The caller said it happened sometime in the past two months.
She said she found it odd when the lock on her unit was changed without her consent. She was able to access the unit and noticed a black and gold full-length dress that she’d bought for her wedding was missing. She estimated the dress cost $1,180.
The woman said she still needed to go through all of her boxes to make sure she hadn’t just misplaced the dress.
Police are still investigating the incidents.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 376 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
