Officers arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a man near Taco Bell early Tuesday, according to a police report.
Multiple callers reported there was a man near Taco Bell in the 1800 block of West University Drive around 1:39 a.m. Tuesday banging on cars and asking people for drugs. Another caller said this man was yelling and hit another man in the face.
Police spoke with the victim, who reported the suspect, a man he doesn’t know, went up to him and kept trying to reach into his car. According to the report, he had kids in his car and was worried.
The suspect allegedly hit him in the mouth after the victim stepped out of the car and told him to leave. Police located the man near Kwik Kar and Oil Change farther west on West University. The report says police received more calls about a man “acting crazy.”
The suspect denied being involved in the assault. The report says a witness captured him on camera hitting the victim. The man was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury.
Other reports
2100 block of Shenandoah Trail — A man went home Tuesday near Southridge and found his patio furniture in his pool, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department is investigating a potential suspect following a burglary of a habitation and criminal trespass report. A caller at an undisclosed time told police he believed someone was in their backyard because their shed was open.
The caller returned home sometime Tuesday and found several items thrown into the pool that couldn’t have been blown by the wind because they were too heavy, the report says. He found patio tables and patio chairs in the water and also reported a two-gallon red gas can was missing from the open shed.
He told police the gate to the backyard and the shed were both completely shut earlier in the day. The report didn’t say when he returned home.
According to the report, a witness saw a woman with a red gas can in the neighborhood Tuesday. The caller said he believes he may know who it is.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
4200 block of Little Brook Road — Police took a report over the phone Tuesday from a man who said an acquaintance struck him with a stick, according to a police report.
The caller reported he met up with an old acquaintance, and the two eventually began arguing because the assailant owed the caller money. The report says the assailant hit the caller with a stick several times and punched the caller. One of his teeth was loose as a result of being punched, according to the report.
The incident took place in Denton, but the man reported the incident to another agency. He was told to file a report with Denton police. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 419 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 47 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.