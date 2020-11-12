After denying it a few times, a 30-year-old man eventually admitted to police that he had a BB gun after a roommate accused him of pointing a gun at him Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department arrested the man on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after responding to a call of a person with a gun around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday.
A 911 caller told police his roommate threatened to kill him and pointed a gun in his face. According to the report, the suspect told police he shouldn’t have done what he did but that he was upset.
He allegedly claimed he made a gun gesture with his hands, saying he thinks the caller mistook it for an actual gun. He then allegedly told officers he had a piece of wood that the caller could’ve mistaken for a gun.
At this point, he had already been detained in handcuffs. Another roommate told police a gun was missing in the house.
The report says the suspect eventually conceded and said he had a BB gun in his backpack. Officers located a camo-colored 9 mm BB gun in a backpack that matched the description the caller gave.
The suspect was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
1300 block of Dallas Drive — A man and woman want to pursue several charges against the man’s ex-girlfriend who broke into his home, assaulted the woman and damaged their vehicles early Wednesday, according to a police report.
The report says a 911 caller’s ex-girlfriend went to his home uninvited, pushed her way in and assaulted his guest. The woman who reported being assaulted said the ex-girlfriend jumped on her and started to hit and scratch her, causing small lacerations on her face.
According to the report, the ex also shattered three glass window panes to the caller’s apartment and shattered the windshields of his and his guest’s vehicles. The guest told police she wants to pursue charges for assault. Both the caller and guest want to press charges for criminal mischief and burglary of a habitation. An investigation is ongoing.
1700 block of North Elm Street — A caller told police he had surveillance footage of a person he believes was trying to break into storage sheds, according to a police report.
The report says the person had footage to share of a possible suspect vehicle. He told police he saw a man approaching three storage spaces behind the Denton Bicycle Center holding what appeared to be bolt cutters. According to the report, the man left after they saw the caller. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
3400 block of Joyce Lane — A woman reported her friend assaulted her at her apartment Wednesday evening, according to a police report.
The woman’s friend was gone by the time officers arrived. The woman reported she let him stay with her at her apartment, and at one point he grew angry with her and threw his phone at her.
According to the report, she told him she was going to call 911, and he then grabbed her phone and smashed it against the wall. She told police he struck her in the arm and chest and placed her in a chokehold as well. Police didn’t locate him. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 475 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 15 people into the Denton County Jail.