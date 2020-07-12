A phone was stolen Saturday night in the 2400 block of Stella street after a juvenile posted an online advertisement selling an iPhone 6 Plus for $160 and met up with a potential buyer at Owsley Park, according to a police report.
A male inquired about the phone and the juvenile and his mother agreed to meet him at the park. Upon meeting, the male examined the phone for a period of time before the juvenile’s mother told him they were going to go home if he didn’t want to buy it. He initially apologized, saying he was only making sure it worked, but then fled with the phone away from the park. The juvenile and his mother provided police with a description of the male and a theft report was filed, the report shows.
Other Reports
1800 Block of Westwood Drive: A woman called police Saturday morning to report multiple juveniles had vandalized her house, according to a police report.
The caller stated that she heard glass break in one of the rooms in her house between 2:15 and 2:20 a.m. and saw two males running west on Willowwood street. Her husband and son left the home and spoke to the two juveniles, who said they did not break the window but a third person they were with did, after which the husband and son returned and later provided police with a description of them. The replacement cost of the window was estimated at $200, the report shows.
7100 Block of Livingston Drive: A woman called police Saturday night to report her roommate’s girlfriend hit her twice, according to a police report.
The caller stated that her roommate and their girlfriend were arguing and that she approached the girlfriend because the couple had issues in the past. The girlfriend then turned and struck her twice with closed fists, the caller said. Police also spoke to the girlfriend, who said she was not arguing with the caller’s roommate and that the caller approached her upset that the other residents had to listen to what she thought was a domestic dispute. She said the caller got close to her face, after which she pushed her with her left hand.
Officers advised the parties to separate for the evening and speak with the landlord about the incident, the report shows.
600 Block of Eagle Drive: A woman called police Saturday afternoon to report the screen to her apartment was cut and her window was broken, according to a police report.
The woman, who left for work at 6:30 a.m., said nothing was damaged when her roommate also left for work at 11:00 a.m. The woman saw the damage when she returned to the apartment at 4:30 p.m. She said nothing was taken from the apartment and maintenance staff estimated the repair costs at $138, the report shows.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 298 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 19 people into the Denton County Jail.