A 22-year-old man who was accused of entering a woman’s apartment Sunday allegedly referred to himself as a robber and said he was looking for something easy to pawn, according to a police report.
The alleged intruder was arrested Sunday afternoon in the 600 block of West Eagle Drive after one caller reported he entered her home and another accused him of trying to get into her vehicle.
Officers with the Denton Police Department were dispatched around 1:36 p.m. and located a man matching the description given walking alongside the fence line of the University View Denton Apartments. According to the report, the name he gave officers wasn’t his real name.
He allegedly told police he went into the first caller’s home because he was a robber looking for something easy he could pawn. According to the report, he further said he was having a good day and just wanted to relax. When asked why he entered the first caller’s home, he allegedly said he just wanted to look around and “take a TV or some s--t.”
The first caller wanted to pursue charges, so the suspect was arrested and charged with burglary of a habitation. He was taken to the city jail.
The report says a jailer recognized him upon booking and was able to determine his real name. He was also charged with failure to identify.
Other reports
1200 block of West Hickory Street — Two men callers reported were involved in a fight outside a bar early Sunday are accused of evading police, according to a police report.
Multiple people started calling 911 about a fight outside Lucky Lou’s around 2:19 a.m. Police arrived with their patrol vehicle lights flashing and saw two people walking into an alley near the building and believed they were involved. The report says the two people didn’t stop when officers yelled at them to do so.
Police were eventually able to detain both men and a bargoer and an employee identified them as people involved in the fight. They were arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention.
200 block of Avenue F — A 30-year-old man was arrested on two outstanding assault warrants Sunday afternoon after calling 911 to do a welfare check on his ex-girlfriend, according to a police report.
He reported wanting the welfare check because she was sending him “odd texts.” The report says the police went to her residence around 2:51 p.m. and she said she was fine.
According to the report, she was letting her ex stay at her apartment and informed them he had two warrants out for his arrest. When he returned to the apartment, police arrested him on the warrants after dispatchers confirmed them. Both warrants stemmed from domestic violence incidents involving her.
The two warrants were for assault causes bodily injury family member impeding breath or circulation and continuous violence against the family.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 311 service and officer-initiated calls and made 11 arrests.
From Sunday to Monday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into the Denton County Jail.