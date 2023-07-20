Denton PD substation (copy) (copy)
Buy Now
Cristina Sandoval/For the DRC

A 56-year-old woman arrested Wednesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated was charged with three felonies after her arrest. She allegedly told the arresting officer that his daughter would die the next morning, according to a police report.

At about 6:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in which a vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole near Pockrus Page and Swisher roads. The caller said he approached the driver. He reported she had slurred speech, according to the call notes.

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

0
0
0
0
0