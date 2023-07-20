A 56-year-old woman arrested Wednesday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated was charged with three felonies after her arrest. She allegedly told the arresting officer that his daughter would die the next morning, according to a police report.
At about 6:30 p.m., police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash in which a vehicle reportedly struck a utility pole near Pockrus Page and Swisher roads. The caller said he approached the driver. He reported she had slurred speech, according to the call notes.
Officers requested medics be dispatched to the scene as well. Upon arrival, officers noted the vehicle had minimal damage. Police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said it doesn’t appear from the report that there was any significant damage to the utility pole.
Officers spoke with the caller while medics attended to the woman who crashed. The caller told officers he was in the area when he heard a crash. He went to the intersection and called the police.
He said the woman asked him if he had called the police and asked him if he could drive her home. He said he declined because he thought it would be unsafe.
The report states that medics cleared the woman and that she refused transport. When officers spoke to her, the report states, she was crying and said she had been having a tough time lately.
She allegedly admitted to drinking two to three containers of wine. Beckwith said it’s unclear from the report what size the containers were. The driver also allegedly admitted to taking medication that was prescribed to her. The report states that the medicine she took comes in a bottle that warns against drinking alcohol while taking the medication.
The woman had slurred speech the entire time she spoke with officers, according to the report. Officers conducted standard field sobriety tests. They asked her to rate her level of intoxication on a scale of zero to 10, with zero being sober and 10 being blackout drunk. The report states she rated herself an 11. Officers arrested the woman on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.
While officers were transporting her to the Denton City Jail, the report states, she asked one of them how many kids he had. He declined to answer. The woman then allegedly made a statement about how his daughter was going to die. Beckwith said it’s unclear from the report whether the officer had a daughter or not.
The officer told her she should not make threats toward an officer’s family, but the report states she continued making comments about the officer’s family and said that his daughter would die by 4 a.m.
The report states officers read her the Miranda warning and asked why she was saying that. They also asked if she was saying that specifically because the officer had arrested her. She allegedly said, “Yeah, you arrested me. So, yeah. Your daughter will be dead because of that.”
The officer said that was a threat against his family and that he was a peace officer. He asked if she thought it was OK to threaten his family because he arrested her. She allegedly said, “Absolutely.”
At the jail, a female detention officer searched the woman. The report states she found a full 500-milliliter box of wine inside the woman’s underwear. The report states she was wearing a sundress with no pockets or bulges, and officers did not think it was necessary to have a male officer conduct a comprehensive search underneath her dress at the crash scene.
The report states that the woman declined to hand over the boxed wine to detention officers, so they removed it from her, photographed it and disposed of it for sanitary purposes, according to the report.
There were no alcohol containers in the woman’s vehicle when officers arrived at the crash scene, according to the report. The report states that officers believe that she knew an investigation was going to occur when officers arrived and that she intentionally concealed the wine in her underwear to impair the DWI investigation.
She was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and three third-degree felonies: obstruction or retaliation for her alleged threat, tampering or fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair, and prohibited substances and items in a correctional facility for allegedly carrying the wine into the jail.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 367 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.