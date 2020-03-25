Residents in the 900 block of McCormick Street told Denton police they believed a man who was wandering the neighborhood late Tuesday was high, according to a police report.
Denton police responded to a disturbance in the block after a caller said a man broke part of his screen door, unscrewed a light from his security camera and was walking around the neighborhood holding part of a doormat. Officers observed damage to the caller's screen door.
The caller told police this man had previously asked him for crack cocaine and that he believed the man was high, adding that the man kept knocking on his door and then leaving.
When officers located the man, they observed him walking around before entering a home. Police asked him what was going on when he walked out of the house, but the man said he didn’t know, according to the report.
The man didn’t live in the home he entered, and he said he didn’t know where he lives, the report says.
Police spoke with the residents of the home, who said the man was polite and they believed he was “too high” to remember where he lived. He allegedly walked into the home three times and told the residents he was looking for someone, but the person he was looking for didn't live there.
Another witness told police he saw someone attempting to break into his truck, so he grabbed a firearm and almost shot him, according to the report. The witness told police he then realized the man was just high, so he didn’t do anything.
The report shows officers believed if they let the man continue behaving this way, he could end up injured, so he was arrested on a charge of non-alcohol public intoxication.
Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said the incident report didn’t have any identifying information on the man because he couldn’t provide officers with any. Jones said this was likely because he was still intoxicated and officers couldn't identify him.
Other reports
800 block of East Sycamore Street — A 46-year-old man was charged with evading arrest after allegedly fleeing from officers on a bicycle Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
Denton police on patrol saw a man riding a bicycle in a fenced-off area that had “no trespassing" signs, according to a police report. The report says he was balancing electronic devices on the handlebars.
Police told him to stop, but he continued east on Sycamore Street and accelerated on the bike, riding through a drainage culvert and tossing the electronic devices. When two other officers managed to stop him, the man told police he was a dumpster diver and that’s how he got the items.
Officers recovered the items and arrested the man. Police contacted the business owner, who said they would check if anything was stolen.
2300 block of Colorado Boulevard — A manager at Denton Movie Trading Co. reported a glass door of the building was broken as well as display cases early Tuesday, according to a police report.
Denton police were dispatched after a security alarm went off. The manager said they didn’t believe anything was stolen. Xbox boxes were moved, but they were for display only and didn’t contain any gaming consoles.
Jones said police are trying to get surveillance footage. The estimated damage to the glass door is $1,000. A report was taken.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 302 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 13 people into Denton County Jail.