A 21-year-old man accused of driving while intoxicated Wednesday first believed he was in Carrollton, then Sanger and then Corinth, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to a suspicious vehicle call around 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. A caller in a cul-de-sac told dispatchers there was a vehicle in the area that was running and possibly touching the rear of another vehicle.
Police arrived and found the described vehicle — a four-door Mercedes — parked in a fire lane, touching the vehicle in front of it. The report says the Mercedes was still running, and the gear shift was placed in drive. The driver was allegedly asleep at the wheel and was the only occupant.
According to the report, when the driver got out of the car, he immediately went onto the ground on his hands and knees, had trouble standing up and leaned against the car to stand up. He first told police he thought he was in Carrollton and later said he was in Sanger and then Corinth.
He allegedly told police he didn’t think he was too intoxicated to drive but then admitted he wanted someone else behind the wheel rather than himself. He alleged he had two or three “tall” beers, and police found two cans of Budweiser in the car. The report says the driver wasn’t able to recite the alphabet from one letter to another or count backward.
He was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. At the Denton City Jail, an officer took a sample of his breath to measure his blood alcohol content. According to the report, the Intoxilyzer read 0.17 and then 0.173 within three minutes of each test — more than double the legal limit of 0.08.
Other reports
2700 block of Colorado Boulevard — Police arrested a 23-year-old man who allegedly fled after officers noticed him driving on the wrong side of the road, according to a police report.
Officers were driving northbound on the Interstate 35E service road just north of Buc-ee’s when they saw another driver approaching them in the same lanes of traffic, driving in the wrong direction.
Police activated their patrol car’s emergency lights, and the other driver pulled into a parking lot at a fast speed. The report says police didn’t chase after the driver at the same rate because they were concerned for pedestrians.
Shortly after, an officer found him in an apartment complex after the driver exited his vehicle. The driver allegedly admitted he ran from police because he was scared of driving the wrong way on the service road while he’s on probation.
He was arrested and charged with evading arrest or detention.
1000 block of Dallas Drive — Two roommates returned home Wednesday afternoon and found $400 in cash and a laptop missing, according to a police report.
The two left home around 5:45 a.m. and returned around 3:10 p.m. to find the front door unlocked and a window open. The report says they found items in their apartment displaced and noticed some were taken.
The front door was locked at the time they left, and the two are still trying to determine if anything else was taken, according to the report. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 425 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, 33 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.