A 17-year-old was arrested Sunday for allegedly assaulting multiple people and groping an elementary-school-aged girl at a gas station Sunday, according to a police report.

At about 9:55 p.m., police were dispatched to an assault call at the QuikTrip at 3701 S. Interstate 35E. The caller said someone assaulted a customer, smashed items in the store and attempted to assault others.

