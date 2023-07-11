A 17-year-old was arrested Sunday for allegedly assaulting multiple people and groping an elementary-school-aged girl at a gas station Sunday, according to a police report.
At about 9:55 p.m., police were dispatched to an assault call at the QuikTrip at 3701 S. Interstate 35E. The caller said someone assaulted a customer, smashed items in the store and attempted to assault others.
When officers arrived, the report states they found the 17-year-old swaying and struggling to walk. He fell over multiple times and smelled strongly of alcohol, according to the report.
Officers attempted to have him sit on the curb outside but the report states he started yelling at customers. They placed him under arrest for public intoxication.
Through interviews, officers learned that the teen allegedly approached the store and punched a male customer in the face as they were walking inside. The customer entered the store and told an employee he was just assaulted. At some point, the customer left the location.
The employee told the 17-year-old he needed to leave. He briefly walked out of the store. But then, the report states, he came back in and started smashing bottles of alcohol, then tried to punch an employee.
The employee said he was able to block the punch. He didn’t feel any pain, he said, but was offended and wanted to press charges. So, the 17-year-old was cited for assault by contact.
A woman also reported that at some point during the incidents inside the store, the 17-year-old grabbed her elementary-school-aged granddaughter in a sexually inappropriate way. The woman wanted to press charges for assault.
Along with the citation for assault by contact, the 17-year-old was charged with alcohol public intoxication and indecency with a child, sexual contact. It’s unclear from the report whether he will later be charged in relation to allegedly assaulting the male customer and destroying store property, police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said.
Other reports
Hercules Lane and Denison Street — Police are investigating two burglaries as potentially related after a group of people were caught breaking into smoke shops Sunday, according to a police report. The suspects got away, though, by driving through the closed North Texas Fairgrounds.
At about 3:23 a.m., police were dispatched to a suspicious activity call in the 700 block of Hercules Lane. A man in a vehicle at the intersection of Hercules and Stuart Road said he saw three people breaking into a smoke shop. He said the group had gotten into a vehicle and drove off.
When officers arrived, they saw the front glass door was smashed and several pieces of merchandise were lying in the parking lot.
Officers contacted the business owner, who pulled surveillance video. The report states the video showed four people breaking the door and entering the business at about 3:14 a.m.
The owner wasn’t sure how much merchandise was stolen, but estimated it would cost about $2,000 to replace the door.
That same morning, at about 3:50 a.m., police were dispatched to a burglary alarm call at a smoke shop in the 2000 block of Denison Street. When officers arrived, they saw the front glass door was broken and merchandise had been pushed over.
The shop’s keyholder arrived and provided surveillance video of the incident. The report states the video showed at least three people breaking the glass and stealing items. It also showed the vehicle they used. The owner told police they wanted to press charges.
While at the scene, officers saw a vehicle of the same make and model as the one captured on video. The report states it was traveling north on North Carroll Boulevard from Sherman Drive and it didn’t have its headlights on.
Not long later, officers searching for the vehicle saw it was traveling back south on North Carroll. Officers activated their emergency lights to conduct a traffic stop on the vehicle.
The report states the vehicle turned into a parking lot in the 2200 block of North Carroll but didn’t stop. Instead, the report states it traveled across the back parking lot at a high speed and drove through a closed gate into the grounds of the North Texas Fair and Rodeo.
The report states the vehicle drove through a fence into a pasture heading northwest. Officers did not follow the vehicle past the gate.
Instead, officers headed to the 500 block of Strata Drive, which backs up to the grounds. They received permission to enter the pasture from a homeowner whose backyard is adjacent. There, they came across the suspect vehicle, which was crashed into a drainage ditch. The report states the vehicle contained merchandise from the smoke shops.
There were no suspects in or around the vehicle, according to the report. So, officers set up a perimeter in the area to search for them. Ultimately, officers did not locate the suspects.
Police are currently investigating the suspects for burglary of a building, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle and driving without headlights when required. Officers are also completing a criminal mischief report for the damage to the fair’s fences and grounds.
Additionally, officers went to the address where the vehicle was registered to and discovered it had likely been stolen. So, they plan to also complete a report for unauthorized use of vehicle.
500 block of South Elm Street — A 21-year-old man was arrested Sunday for allegedly biting an officer and threatening officers’ lives when they responded to a report that he had been stabbed.
At about 12:30 a.m., police were dispatched to a possible stabbing call. The caller said her friends called her asking for help finding their car. Her friends sent her the address.
When the caller arrived to help, she saw her friends on the ground near the street. Her female friend was unresponsive and her male friend was rolling on the ground yelling he was stabbed.
Officers arrived at the scene and found the caller’s female friend passed out. Medics transported her to the hospital. The report states she was not injured, but intoxicated. She was too incoherent to provide a statement.
Officers also attempted to assist the man as he rolled on the ground grabbing at his chest. The report states he was also uninjured.
He began yelling and stood up. Officers smelled the odor of alcohol emitting from him, according to the report. They attempted to detain him but the report states he was combative.
It took multiple officers to hold him down due to his erratic behavior, according to the report. During this, he allegedly bit an officer on the knee.
Officers were eventually able to place him in a WRAP restraint device. While in the device, he allegedly told officers he would kill them.
The report states officers believe he was under the influence of alcohol as well as an unknown narcotic. He was placed under arrest on suspicion of alcohol public intoxication and for allegedly assaulting the officer.
At the Denton City Jail, the report states he continued to threaten to beat up officers. He was also charged with obstruction or retaliation for these alleged threats.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 313 service and officer-initiated calls and made 16 arrests.
Get the latest crime stories in our newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.