Officers responded to the 100 block of Precision Drive early Saturday morning after multiple callers reported shots had been fired at a party, Denton police said on social media.
Officers searched the area and did not locate any victims or property damage but found numerous shell casings. Police said they believe someone fired several shots into the air, resulting in hundreds of partygoers fleeing the area.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said there was no additional information available on the incident as of Saturday afternoon. The department advised anyone with information to call 940-349-8181 and request to speak to a sergeant.
Other reports
1200 block of Oakwood Drive — A 20-year-old woman was arrested Friday night after her vehicle crashed and flipped on its side, according to a police report.
Police arrived at about 11:27 p.m. and found the woman’s SUV flipped on its driver side. They spoke to the woman, who allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day and coming from a party where she drank four beers. She told police she clipped a parked truck, causing the accident, and police observed smelling alcohol on her breath, according to the report.
The woman was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence of alcohol by a minor. The report did not specify if there were any passengers in the vehicle.
3400 block of Hermalinda Drive — A woman called police Friday evening to report several windows in her home were shot out by a BB gun, according to a police report.
The woman could not find any BBs following the incident, but she told police it was not the first time her windows have been shot out, as the issue has been reoccurring since August. The report did not specify if she was home or away when the incident took place.
1500 block of South Loop 288 — Two 21-year-olds, a man and a woman, were arrested Friday evening after they entered a store and allegedly removed product codes from items and placed them on more expensive items in an attempt to buy them at lower prices, according to a police report.
A Walmart employee called police at about 4:16 p.m. to report the theft attempt. Police arrived and located the two, along with the items, which included cheaper products such as coffee filters and deodorant. The theft totaled $130.31 and the man and woman were each criminally trespassed from the store and arrested on a charge of property theft between $100 and $750.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 399 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 33 people into the Denton County Jail.