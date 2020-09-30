An intruder cooked some noodles after breaking into a woman’s home while she was gone, according to a police report.
Denton police responded to a burglary call around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Bolivar Street. The caller told police she was in the process of moving into the home and left around 8 p.m. Monday.
When she returned around 6:46 p.m. Tuesday, she noticed some boxes in the house had been rummaged through, the report says. She also told police that whoever entered her home appeared to have made noodles in the kitchen. According to the report, she didn’t notice anything missing.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing. The report didn’t say what kind of noodles the intruder made.
Other reports
600 block of Westway Street — Police arrested a 52-year-old woman Tuesday who allegedly drove her boyfriend to the hospital after stabbing him, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to an emergency room around 2:13 p.m. in reference to a stabbing. The report says they met with the victim, who informed them his girlfriend had stabbed him in the arm during an argument. She allegedly swung a knife at him while they were arguing, but he said he didn’t know what they were arguing about.
Police spoke with the woman, who confirmed they had argued. The victim also told police she drove him to the hospital following the stabbing, according to the report.
She was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon to a family member.
1900 block of North Ruddell Street — Officers located shell casings and found objects hit by gunfire after receiving several calls about gunshots Tuesday morning, but they didn’t find any victims or suspects, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched around 2:45 a.m. after several callers reported hearing gunshots. The report says they located shell casings and found that a bullet hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle and another bullet grazed an apartment building. No one was found injured or otherwise.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
3100 block of Broken Arrow Road — A caller reported Tuesday morning that someone damaged his back fence to gain entry to his backyard, according to a police report.
The report says someone broke in between 5 p.m. Monday and 11 a.m. Tuesday. The caller told police it would cost several hundred dollars to replace the part of the fence gate that was broken. A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 358 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 26 people into the Denton County Jail.