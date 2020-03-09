Denton police received a call early Sunday afternoon about a domestic disturbance between two drivers speeding in the 2500 block of South Interstate 35E.
Allison Beckwith, a police spokeswoman, said the couple drove south past city limits, where Corinth police were able to pull them both over.
Reading from police reports, Beckwith said the couple claimed they had married and divorced. The man referred to the woman as his "ex-wife," while the woman said they were currently common-law married. She also told police they lived together in her home, but the man said he lived in his truck.
Beckwith said the man claimed his ex-wife had struck him with her vehicle. Police took note of a bruise on his knee but couldn't say for sure what had caused the injury. The woman denied hitting him.
She told police she had been chasing her common-law husband because she found him in the back of his truck with two other women. Based on available police reports, the man did not appear to dispute this claim.
No arrests were made. As of late Sunday morning, the case was being investigated as an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
Intersection of North Locust and East McKinney Streets — An officer on patrol in the Fry Street area Sunday reported seeing a man on a black motorcycle speed away.
A few miles down the road, the officer reported the rider took an illegal right turn onto North Locust Street, which would also mean the rider was headed in the wrong direction on a one-way street.
Following standard field sobriety tests, the 25-year-old rider was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 289 calls and made six arrests.