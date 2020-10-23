A caller told the Denton Police Department they were notified that a hacker had broken into their Snapchat account and leaked nude photos, according to a police report.
The hacker sent some of the images to her friends and threatened to release more if she did not pay them money. The case is still an ongoing investigation.
This scam is one of many the department has dealt with this year as the number of scam cases has been on the rise, a Denton police spokesperson said.
The Police Department issued a warning on social media in September about fraudsters threatening to send a victim’s explicit photos to their friends and family if they didn’t send money to a Western Union account.
Other reports
3900 block of West University Drive — At 8:11 a.m. police arrested a man after he turned himself in on a warrant for assault toward a family member, according to a police report.
The suspect was linked to a Sept. 24 incident where officers responded to a call from a woman with visible injuries. The victim was very hesitant to speak about her injuries, according to a police report.
A detective was assigned to follow up and conclude the suspect did in fact attack her. The police report does not describe the relationship between the male and the victim. He was charged with assault causes bodily injury family member.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — Officers were dispatched to the Salvation Army of Denton after a man reported someone hit him with a pistol late Thursday afternoon, according to a police report.
A third-party caller advised police that a man hit another male with a pistol and fled the scene. Officers searched the area and could not locate the man described but did locate the victim. When inspecting the scene, officers saw a significant amount of blood on the sidewalk and a man cleaning blood off his face, the report states.
Police were able to determine the victim was riding a bicycle on the sidewalk when the suspect approached on a bike of his own. The victim told police he told the other cyclist to “choose a lane” so they could both pass. According to the report, police officers were told nothing else was said between the two men before the man with the gun approached and hit him with a pistol.
An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 362 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 36 people into the Denton County Jail.