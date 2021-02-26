Police are still investigating whether shots fired to a home near Evers Park early Thursday was a random incident or targeted, according to a police report.
Callers and officers with the Denton Police Department heard what sounded like gunfire around 1:39 a.m. Police were patrolling around Windsor Drive and North Elm Street when they heard the shots. Multiple callers in the 300 block of Casie Court then reported the incident.
One caller told officers she heard multiple gunshots and said it sounded like 15 rounds came through her door. Officers found 13 shell casings in the area and found the wooden privacy fence to her home was shot multiple times. According to the report, no rounds had hit her door.
Police are still investigating.
Other reports
100 block of West Oak Street — A woman who was previously trespassed from a business on the Square was arrested when she returned to the store Tuesday evening, according to a police report.
A caller reported there were two people sleeping under a covered patio at the business around 7:45 p.m. Police gave the man a criminal trespass warning since he hadn’t received one from the business yet. The report says the manager wanted to pursue charges so police arrested a 32-year-old woman who was trespassed at least once before.
She was charged with criminal trespass.
1900 block of Jason Drive — Two 13-year-old students at McMath Middle School were sent home after officers were notified of a fight happening near the courtyard around 3:40 p.m., according to a police report.
The report says a school resource officer would follow up, but it doesn’t necessarily mean any charges are pending. The physical fight followed a verbal dispute, but the report didn’t state what the dispute was about.
600 block of East Hickory Street — A woman reported Thursday her boyfriend was harassing her and released intimate content of her without her permission, according to a police report.
Police are investigating the report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 403 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.