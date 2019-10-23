Denton police said three guns were taken Tuesday afternoon from inside a truck camper located in the 4100 block of Interstate 35.
The stolen guns include a handgun and a rifle, police said. Other stolen items were reported as well, including bullets, tools and clothing, police said.
A police report says there were no signs of forced entry into the camper. Officers reviewed camera footage that shows the truck was driven from its parking spot before being returned, with the camper burglarized, according to the report.
Other reports
2800 block of Mayhill Road — A man told police his wallet was stolen from his vehicle Tuesday afternoon and that one of his credit cards came up with an unauthorized charge of about $500, according to a police report. Officers noted no signs of forced entry in the report.
1500 block of East McKinney Street — A 43-year-old man was arrested at a 7-Eleven on Tuesday morning and charged with criminal trespassing after someone at the business called the police on him for harassing customers by asking for money, according to a police report. Officers noted the man was previously trespassed from the property.
800 block of South Interstate 35E — A man told police Tuesday morning his father’s vehicle was burglarized and stereo equipment was taken, according to a police report. No forced entry was noted.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,134 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 157 calls and made seven arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 32 medical calls and three vehicle crashes.