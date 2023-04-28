A Denton pastor reported Thursday that his church was burglarized overnight, according to a police report.
At about 12:07 p.m., Denton police were dispatched to a burglary at Iglesia Bautista Eben-Ezer, located at 1731 Stuart Road.
Police spoke with the pastor, who said his church was broken into sometime between 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and 9:26 a.m. Thursday.
He told police he found mud inside the church and that a guitar, along with other miscellaneous items, were missing. The report did not include an estimate for the value of the stolen items.
The church has surveillance cameras, which captured more than one suspect entering the church. The report states it appeared that they entered through a window but there wasn’t any damage.
Other reports
3500 block of Ganzer Road — A 58-year-old man was charged with a felony Thursday, months after he allegedly drove drunk and broke his neck, according to a police report.
On Dec. 30 at about 5:10 p.m., police were dispatched to a crash on Ganzer Road. The crash involved a vehicle that drove into a ditch.
The report states the man’s breath smelled of alcohol. He was transported to a local hospital and released to hospital staff so he could receive treatment for a broken neck.
While at the hospital, the report states the man consented to a blood draw. Police were able to conduct a horizontal gaze nystagmus test, a type of standard field sobriety test that checks the suspect’s eyes for involuntary jerking, which is more pronounced during intoxication. Police believed he was intoxicated, according to the report.
Police applied for a warrant for driving while intoxicated, third or more if at trial, an enhanced third-degree-felony offense, due to his prior DWI convictions. The warrant was granted on Feb. 8.
The warrant was served Thursday. Beckwith said it was unclear from the report why several months lapsed between when the warrant was obtained and served. She did not know how long the man was in the hospital.
2400 block of James Street — A storage unit company reported Thursday someone torched the locks on storage units to gain access, according to a police report.
At about 4:39 p.m., the business reported a person or persons entered the property and damaged two storage units.
It’s unclear from the report how they gained entry to the property, Beckwith said. But the report states they used a torch to burn the locks and pried the doors open. The business estimated it would cost about $300 to repair the doors.
The business is in the process of contacting the unit owners to see if any belongings were taken from inside.
While there is security footage that could have captured the incident, police were not yet able to access it at the time of the report.
The incident is still under investigation.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the Denton Police Department handled 415 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
