At least one burglar got away with a golf cart and an assortment of equipment from The Veranda Apartments’ maintenance garage, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department responded to a theft of property call around 8:48 a.m. at the apartments in the 2400 block of East McKinney Street. An apartment complex employee told police the maintenance shop and a coin operated machine in the leasing office were broken into.
The report says the secured rear-door to the leasing office had a broken door handle and the money card reader, used to dispense money for the laundry room, was pulled away from the wall. This caused damage to the wall and machine itself, but the machine wasn’t broken into.
The caller told police they went to check on the maintenance shop after discovering the leasing office was broken into and discovered the garage door was open. According to the report, they knew it was closed the previous day when they left.
An $8,000 golf cart and its battery pack were missing as well as two bags with assorted tools, each valued at $800-$900. The report says a $250 wood router, $300 drill set, a $100 shop-vac vacuum, a $200 electronic Freon weight and $100 dehumidifier were also reported stolen.
A report was taken and an investigation was ongoing.
Other reports
2400 block of Brinker Road — A man who received a criminal trespass notice from a hotel Monday returned Wednesday and was arrested, according to a police report.
The report says the 43-year-old man was initially given a notice of criminal trespass Monday because he was causing a disturbance. The manager called the police around 8 a.m. Wednesday, alleging he was sleeping in a vehicle at the property and she’d given him multiple opportunities to leave.
Police spoke with the man who admitted he was given the criminal trespass notice after causing issues with a friend who was staying there. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
800 block of Royal Meadows Street — Lawn maintenance equipment was stolen from a shed near a home between late Tuesday and midnight Wednesday, according to a police report.
The caller said he noticed the doors to his shed were slightly open, despite knowing he secured it with a padlock around 9 p.m. Tuesday. Among the items missing were a $329 push lawn mower, a $375 weed eater, a $198 camera, a $50 edge clipper, and a rake, hoe and shovel each valued at $20.
The report says the caller’s roommate also reported his $130 Troy multi-speed bicycle was stolen. He last saw it next to the shed around 5 p.m. Tuesday.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 384 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 30 people into the Denton County Jail.