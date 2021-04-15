Police arrested a 37-year-old man and charged him with theft of property Wednesday afternoon after discovering a stolen motorcycle in his home, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched around 12:15 p.m. to the 3400 block of Brighton Drive to follow up on a prior theft call. James Wood AutoPark employees said they followed a person to this location after learning a stolen golf cart had been returned Wednesday morning.
According to the report, staff saw large batteries at the home that appeared similar to golf cart batteries.
The suspect allowed police to search his home and they located a motorcycle in the garage that was previously reported stolen to Denton police. The report didn’t say when it was reported stolen.
Police also saw a loaded syringe in plain view and the suspect alleged it contained methamphetamine, according to the report. He also allegedly admitted to stealing golf carts from the dealership for the batteries.
The golf cart battery thefts are still under investigation. The man was arrested and charged with theft of property between $2,500 and $30,000 as well as possession of a controlled substance Penalty Group 1 under 1 gram.
Other reports
500 block of Park Lane — A man doesn’t want to press charges after reporting his sister-in-law slapped him Wednesday evening, according to a police report.
A husband and wife were arguing about the status of their relationship. The report says the wife called her sisters who then came over. The husband claimed one of his sisters-in-law slapped him.
One of the sisters admitted she slapped the caller, according to the report. Police observed that the caller’s cheek was red and had a small, red scratch. He packed his belongings and left the home.
Carril al Lago Drive and North Bonnie Brae Street — Officers are investigating an assault after a caller reported another man stomped and punched him Wednesday evening, according to a police report.
The caller said he returned to his tent Wednesday and believed someone rummaged through his belongings after noticing some things were missing. He reported going to another person’s tent to ask about his missing things and an argument ensued.
The report says the caller then returned to his tent to gather the rest of his belongings. He reported this is when the other man started to throw rocks at him. The caller also alleged his assailant knocked him to the ground, stomped on him and punched him.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 371 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 41 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.