Friday’s lockdown of Ginnings Elementary School was triggered after a woman was shot in the eye with a BB gun in the 3800 block of Camelot Street, according to a police report.
The report states officers were dispatched to the incident at about 2:50 p.m. The school was placed on lockdown around 3 p.m., with the Denton Police Department stating via social media that there was not believed to be an ongoing threat, and the lockdown was lifted just before 3:30.
The woman was transported to a local hospital following the incident, and her injury is serious but not life-threatening, department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said. Police reported the incident as aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
2100 block of Jacqueline Drive — A man called police Friday morning after someone entered his garage and stole three guitars, a wallet and banking information, according to a police report.
The man told police the theft occurred between noon and 10:30 p.m. Thursday. The guitars and wallet added up to a total value of $960, and some of the stolen credit cards had already been used and are being investigated, the report states.
1400 block of South Loop 288 — A transient man allegedly assaulted another transient man and stole his bag Friday, according to a police report.
Police arrived at about 4:50 p.m. following the incident and located the victim, who told them he was approached by the man, who started yelling at him about money and threatened to take things from him. The man then attacked him, he said, taking his bag and leaving.
The victim told police he knew the man who assaulted him, and police reported observing injuries to his cheek and ear. His bag was valued at $80, the report states, and he told police he wanted to press charges for assault and theft of property.
600 block of Londonderry Lane — A man called police early Friday morning after a woman he knew allegedly caused $1,000 in damage to his vehicle, slashing a front tire with a knife and throwing a rock at its front windshield, according to a police report.
The man called police at about 2:01 a.m. after he witnessed the woman cause the damage from inside a residence, the report states. He told police he knew the woman and the incident was filed as criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 345 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Friday to Saturday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.