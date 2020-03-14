Denton police are investigating a homicide after discovering a deceased woman Friday in the 800 block of Cross Timber Street, according to a news release.
A woman told police she went to check on her mother’s welfare around 5:13 p.m. Friday when she found her body. Denton police believe she had been dead for several days and suspect foul play was involved.
No arrests have been made, according to the release. An investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
5300 block of East McKinney Street — Officers have detained two potential suspects after responding to a shooting around 1 a.m. Saturday, Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said.
One victim was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.
2200 block of East McKinney Street — A 21-year-old woman who is a suspect in a domestic disturbance was arrested on a charge of evading arrest late Friday, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Audra Lane in reference to a domestic disturbance. A caller told police he was trying to leave but the woman wouldn’t let him. The call soon disconnected and while police were on route, they noticed a white Kia Soul traveling southbound on Audra Lane going above the speed limit.
Police reported that the vehicle did a U-turn after crossing East McKinney Street and ran a red light, going about 60 mph. Police activated their emergency lights after witnessing the vehicle crossing lane lines in the right shoulder, but the driver continued at the same speed.
The driver continued past Mockingbird Lane on McKinney Street and officers turned on their emergency siren, according to the report. The driver pulled over around the 2200 block of East McKinney.
The report shows she confirmed she was the woman involved in the domestic disturbance call. Officers arrested her and she was charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle.
100 block of Avenue A — A 22-year-old man charged with assault also resisted arrest after officers responded to an assault near Tom’s Daquiri early Friday, according to a police report.
Officers patrolling on foot heard radio traffic from the University of North Texas police that an assault had just occurred in front of the bar. When Denton police arrived, they located a man sitting in front of the bar with multiple people surrounding him.
Witnesses told police the 26-year-old man had just been jumped by another man who then ran off behind the bar. UNT police located and detained him.
The report shows officers recognized the suspect from earlier, noticing he was intoxicated, but they let him go because he had a sober person with him to get home.
Witnesses said the man punched the victim and that he hit his head on the ground, rendering him unconscious. The report shows the victim had trouble remembering what happened, possibly due to hitting his head on concrete, Beckwith said.
The suspect was eventually handcuffed after struggling with Denton police and trying to pull away. He was charged with assault causing bodily injury.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 350 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.