Former roommates found some of their belongings damaged Monday after one of them broke into the house in the 400 block of Benjamin Street, according to a police report.
A man told the Denton Police Department around 5 p.m. Monday that his neighbor called him, saying a woman was at his front door trying to break out a window. At the time, the 911 caller wasn’t at home.
Denton dispatchers then received a 911 call from that woman who reported she previously lived at the house and the first caller destroyed her things. Police were dispatched in reference to suspicious activity and the woman at the scene said she was trying to get back into the home to get some of her belongings. According to the report, she said she was still on the lease for a couple more days.
The report says she reported she couldn’t get in, so she broke the back door.
She reported she found her clothing and three televisions in her room damaged. Officers spoke with the first caller, who said a TV worth $200 was missing from his room as well as an iPad worth $500-$600 and a $700 wrench. The report says he has footage of the woman taking his wrench.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — A man told police Monday evening he was being harassed by two different men after sending an unspecified amount of money to two women two hours earlier, according to a police report.
A man reported to officers he’d been speaking with a woman online and she was requesting money from him before they met in person. The report says he sent money to her twice Monday when she requested it, but he began to think the situation was odd when she requested money a third time before they could meet.
He reported telling the woman he wouldn’t send more and then a man contacted him, threatening him. The report says this situation repeated itself with a different woman and man.
He didn’t want to press charges. A report was taken.
400 block of Ame Drive — Police connected a 30-year-old Denton County Jail inmate to a Dec. 14 burglary incident, according to a police report.
The man was booked into the Denton County Jail on Dec. 30. Jail records show he was arrested by Denton police and is charged with three counts of burglary of a habitation, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information against an elderly individual, and a warrant for parole violation from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.
He is accused of breaking into vehicles and a building at the Gardens of Denton apartments. The report says he allegedly stole tools from a vacant apartment, including various hand tools, a $75 power tool, a $40 battery charger and a $40 electric blower. According to the report, he’s also accused of taking batteries worth $40, but it isn’t clear if that’s the total price or price of each battery.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 373 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 30 people into the Denton County Jail.