A former employee of Auto Maintenance Center is accused of stealing from the business and driving a truck from the property without permission Wednesday, according to a police report.
The Denton Police Department was dispatched to a burglary of a building call around 4:31 p.m. Wednesday. A caller said he was notified that his business in the 600 block of South Elm Street had a broken window.
The report says the caller learned about $3,000 in parts and equipment as well as a Chevrolet Avalanche were missing from the shop. A nearby business caught the burglary on a security camera.
Officers located the truck a short time later at a gas station in the 1200 block of McCormick Street, and the business owner confirmed it was the same truck missing from his shop. They detained the driver, a 38-year-old man, inside the store and learned he used to work at Auto Maintenance Center.
The suspect alleged he heard the business had already been burglarized, so he went to try to save the owner’s things. He told police he did not have permission to take items and use the truck.
According to the report, the security footage showed the truck was loaded with items, but the truck bed was empty when police contacted the suspect. He reported he took the items to a friend’s home.
The man was arrested and charged with burglary of a building and unauthorized use of a vehicle. He also was charged with burglary of a building in another incident from March 28 at a different building in the 600 block of South Elm Street.
Other reports
500 block of South Locust Street — Police arrested a 49-year-old man Wednesday afternoon who was inside the drainage ditch on a property he was previously removed from, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a criminal trespass call around 9:07 a.m. They spoke with a man the caller said was back on the property after being removed several times in the past. The suspect denied being on the property and instead said he was in the drainage ditch, but he was informed the ditch was still on the caller’s property.
According to the report, he remained on the property even after police issued another warning. The property owner said they wanted to press charges, so officers obtained an arrest warrant for the man. He was arrested around 3:39 p.m. and charged with criminal trespass.
300 block of East McKinney Street — Officers saw a 30-year-old man who was previously trespassed from the Denton Civic Center at the doors of the building Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
The report says officers recognized him as they were patrolling near the Civic Center around 9:09 a.m. He allegedly has been given written trespass warnings as well as verbal warnings. He was arrested and charged with criminal trespass.
1900 block of Jason Drive — Police are investigating an assault report after a caller reported two 12-year-olds fighting in the courtyard at McMath Middle School on Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
The report says the two had a falling out recently prior to the physical fight. The first student said the other pushed him several times, but added he was fine and didn’t have visible injuries.
The second student denied pushing the first, according to the report. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 386 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, 33 people were booked into the Denton County Jail.